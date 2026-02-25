Baghdad International Airport temporarily closed due to technical issues, says Transport Ministry

Baghdad International Airport was temporarily closed on Wednesday due to a technical issue, Iraq's Ministry of Transport said.

The closure was attributed to an “emergency technical malfunction, which necessitated taking an immediate precautionary measure in accordance with the highest approved safety standards”, spokesman Maytham Al Safi said

Mr Al Safi denied any “security issues, local or international, being responsible for the airport's closure”, adding that it would be re-opened “in the coming few hours”.

The closure has caused widespread disruption, with travellers advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flights.

The airport is Iraq's busiest and is a vital hub for international travel in and out of the country. Its closure has significant implications for the Iraqi aviation sector.