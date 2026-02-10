Egypt's parliament approves cabinet reshuffle

Egypt’s parliament on Tuesday approved a reshuffle of the government of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, state media reported.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has sent the new line-up to the parliament for discussion and approval.

Key positions remained unchanged, with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Defence Minister Abdel Majeed Saqr and Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq retaining their posts.

The ministers of health, supply, tourism, irrigation and water resources, electricity, finance, local development, and environment also kept their posts.

A Ministry of Information was created and will be overseen by Diaa Rashwan, the head of the State Information Service.

The Ministry of Industry and Transport, which had been under Kamel Al Wazir, was divided. Mr Al Wazir was named Minister of Transport, and Khaled Hashem is Minister of Industry.

New ministers were appointed to oversee military production, justice, communications and information technology, industry, labour, culture, higher education and scientific research, housing, investment and foreign trade, young people and sports and planning.

Mr El Sisi discussed the reshuffle with Mr Madbouly earlier on Tuesday, according to the presidency.

“The President stressed the need for the government, in its new formation, to work on achieving a number of specific goals in the areas of national security and foreign policy, economic development, production, energy and food security, society and human development,” it said.

Egypt's economy has faced challenges over the past few years − with rising inflation, foreign exchange shortages and elevated debt levels.

The cabinet reshuffle comes after a newly elected parliament convened for the first time last month.

In July 2024, a cabinet reshuffle made changes to 20 ministerial portfolios.