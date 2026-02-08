Syrian state security officer arrested over deadly shooting in Druze-majority province

Syria's authorities have arrested an internal security officer suspected of involvement in a deadly shooting in the Druze-majority province of Sweida, the local internal security chief, Hossam Al Tahan, said on Sunday.

Syria’s state news agency Sana said four people were killed and another seriously wounded in the shooting on Saturday in the village of Al Matana, a state-controlled area of the southern province where Druze forces hold the main city of Sweida and surrounding areas.

Mr Al Tahan said a preliminary investigation, with co-operation from one of the survivors of the “heinous crime”, revealed that one of the suspects was from the local branch of the Internal Security Directorate.

“The officer was immediately detained and referred for investigation,” he said. “There will be no tolerance for any act that threatens the security and safety of the population.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, reported that the victims were attacked while harvesting olives, after receiving permission from local officials to enter the government-controlled northern part of the province.

Sectarian violence shook Sweida in July last year, when clashes between armed Bedouin and Druze militiamen escalated into indiscriminate bloodshed, killing hundreds of civilians, most of them Druze.

Residents and human rights groups have accused Syrian troops of taking part in abuses against the Druze. President Ahmad Al Shara has vowed to hold those responsible to account. In January, Human Rights Watch denounced the lack of accountability for abuses on all sides and urged authorities to accelerate judicial proceedings.

Despite a ceasefire agreed in July, the situation remains tense and access to Sweida difficult, with the city relying on Red Crescent convoys for basic supplies. Residents have accused the government of imposing a siege-like situation, a charge Damascus denies.

Since the violence, Druze leaders have called for self-determination for Sweida and barred state forces from entering the city. They appointed a de facto local administration headed by Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri, an influential cleric known for his pro-Israel stance.

Israel, which is also home to a Druze minority, bombed government forces during the July clashes, positioning itself as a defender of the minority group.

Analysts say that under the banner of protecting minorities, Israel is pursuing its own interests, including securing its border and undermining a government it distrusts. Syria’s President led a group with ties to Al Qaeda until about a decade ago that continues to face accusations that it harbours radical elements within its ranks.

Since the massacre, most Druze militias in Sweida have joined the National Guard, the armed wing of the de facto administration. In an interview with The National, one of its leaders, Jihad Ghoutani, a former commander under the regime of Bashar Al Assad, said coexistence with Damascus was now impossible and that the National Guard was ready to defend itself if it came under attack.

A Sweida resident said the National Guard had closed off the road to the city on Sunday. “It is impossible for civilians to get in or out of the town at the moment,” they added.