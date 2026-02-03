Mahmoud Abbas announces unprecedented PLO parliamentary elections

Elections for the parliament of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) will be held on November 1, President Mahmoud Abbas said in a decree, the state news agency reported.

This would be the first time members of the parliament, known as the Palestinian National Council (PNC), are elected by popular vote, rather than being appointed.

“Elections will be held wherever possible, both inside and outside Palestine, to ensure the broadest possible participation of the Palestinian people wherever they reside,” the decree said.

Mr Abbas, who heads the PLO and the governing Palestinian Authority (PA), had previously held off on elections unless everybody in occupied Palestine was allowed to vote.

Critics have accused him of making excuses to avoid losing in presidential elections, as polls showed his popularity declining. He has also been criticised over security agreements with Israel that have resulted in crackdowns in refugee camps, most notably in Jenin.

Allies and donors of the Palestinian state, and its own people have been pressuring the government for reforms because of widespread corruption and nepotism. The PA has also been sidelined from the peace process in Gaza.

In 2024, the EU announced it would donate €1.6 billion between 2025 and 2027 to the PA, linked to government reforms, including taking anti-corruption measures.

In November, a meeting between Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and the EU's Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica discussed the PA's financial situation and the implementation of reforms.

Mr Abbas's latest decision is not expected to make a significant immediate difference. But it signals his desire to be viewed with more legitimacy internationally, and that he may be heeding calls to move towards more responsible government.