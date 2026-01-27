US counter-terrorism chief in Iraq to support ISIS prisoner transfer

America's counter-terrorism chief has spent several days in Baghdad to support the transfer of ISIS detainees from north-east Syria to prisons in Iraq.

Joe Kent, director of the US National Counter-terrorism Centre, said he held "highly productive meetings" with Iraqi intelligence and counter-terrorism officials this week.

His department was "providing direct support, identifying high-value ISIS prisoners to ensure the worst of the worst are transferred securely and face justice," Mr Kent added in a post on X.

The US military's Central Command last week said it had launched a mission to move thousands of ISIS prisoners from Syria after Kurdish forces, who had been in control of the detention centres, lost ground in clashes with Syrian government troops.

Iraq confirmed it would be taking in the detainees. One Iraqi security official had said the plan is for the prisoners to be held at Nasiriyah Prison in Dhi Qar, Karkh Prison near Baghdad Airport and in smaller numbers in Sulaymaniyah in the Kurdistan Region.

Mr Kent said the meetings included Iraqi national security adviser Qasim Al Araji, Ministry of Defence officials and counter-terrorism personnel.

For years, ISIS prisoners had been guarded in several jails by the Syrian Democratic Forces. But in recent days, Damascus has retaken much of the territory once held by the Kurdish-led group. Fighting around SDF-controlled prisons holding ISIS fighters has raised security concerns, after some inmates escaped during the chaos.

The US operation raised questions about its timing and the deal behind it. It began with the transfer of 150 ISIS fighters from a detention centre in Hasakah to a “secure location” in Iraq, the Centcom said. It added that “up to 7,000 ISIS detainees could be transferred from Syria to Iraqi-controlled facilities”.

It is believed about 10,000 ISIS members are imprisoned across Syria, including foreign nationals. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Tuesday called on relevant countries around the world to repatriate their nationals.

Before heading to Baghdad, Mr Kent held a meeting with US special envoy for Iraq Mark Savaya and director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. "Our discussions included the role of Iranian-backed militias and related networks," Mr Savaya said on X.

In Tuesday's post, Mr Kent said there was an "urgent need to disarm Iran-backed militias", echoing remarks by US officials in recent days. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday told Mr Al Sudani that an Iran-controlled government could not enable his country to "fully realise its potential".

The pressure to disarm Tehran-aligned groups comes amid mounting regional tension and fears of renewed conflict between Iran and the US. Iraq is also in the process of government formation following the November parliamentary elections.