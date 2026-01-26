Turkey raids armed 'flatbread mafia' threatening rival bakers

Turkish authorities have broken up an organised crime group that tried to corner the flatbread market in southern Mersin province through violence and intimidation, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

Police arrested 17 gang members, including the group's leader, during co-ordinated raids in the port city of Mersin, Mr Yerlikaya said. Nineteen other suspects were released under judicial control.

The minister said an investigation revealed an organised effort by the group to control operations and the supply of lavash, a thin flatbread that is a staple in Turkish cuisine.

The group – nicknamed the flatbread mafia – was responsible for two intentional woundings and 10 separate shootings targeting bakeries and people involved in bread production as a means of intimidation, according to police

Authorities confiscated 23 vehicles linked to the group. An investigation uncovered 85 bank accounts with more than 10.7 billion Turkish lira ($230 million) in transactions over five years, which were also confiscated, said Mr Yerlikaya.

“We have no tolerance for criminal organisations that take pride in their crimes and see themselves above the law,” said the minister on X.

“To ensure peace; without regard to place, time, or space, we continue our fight against organised crime structures 365 days a year, day and night without respite,” he added.