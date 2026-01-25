US officials in Israel to discuss next steps in demilitarising Gaza

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in Israel to discuss advancing to the second phase of Washington's plan for ending the war in Gaza, an American official told The National during a briefing.

The US on Thursday unveiled plans for a New Gaza which include residential towers, a beach resort and data centres. The project is part of a shaky ceasefire plan brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The official said talks had touched on "what are the next steps we can take to work on the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip," during a briefing with reporters on Saturday.

The official said the administration was working with Israel, particularly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We’ve been working very closely with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his team, obviously since the hostage deal, to recover the bodies," the US official said during a briefing. "We’re working very closely to recover that last body together, so we have very close co-ordination."

Mr Netanyahu's office confirmed that he had met with Mr Witkoff and Mr Kushner to discuss the second phase of the ceasefire, without elaborating, but Israeli media reports indicate criticism voiced at the two envoys after the meeting.

But the official described it as a "productive partnership" and said they were "working very closely together to try and determine what the right next steps are, so that we can keep the ceasefire and turn it into a long and enduring peace in Gaza."

The US last week said the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, which Mr Trump brokered last year, is now under way.

The second phase establishes a “transitional, technocratic Palestinian administration” – the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza – and begins the full demilitarisation and reconstruction of the enclave. But Israel continues to bomb Gaza and Hamas retains control of parts of the territory.

A plan for the reconstruction of Gaza is shown on-screen after the US President Donald Trump presented the Board of Peace at the World Economic Forum on January 22, 2026, in Davos, Switzerland. Getty Images

The trickiest point is expected to be the disarmament of Hamas, steps to ensure Israel's full withdrawal from Gaza and the deradicalisation of the enclave, which has been under Hamas rule since 2007. The US-brokered truce agreement stipulates that Hamas leaders would be offered amnesty and safe passage out of Gaza into exile.

Mr Netanyahu has voiced criticism of Mr Trump's Board of Peace despite agreeing to join.

The head of ‍a transitional Palestinian committee ‍backed by the US to temporarily administer Gaza, Ali Shaath, said on Thursday ⁠that the Rafah border crossing - effectively the sole route in or out of Gaza for nearly all of the more than two million people who live there - would open next week.

But even after the announcement made in Davos, Mr Netanyahu's office has held off confirming the reopening of the crossing.

Israel has resisted easing measures on the Gaza Strip before the remains of the last hostage are returned. Ran Gvli's family called on the prime minister to tell the US envoys that efforts should be made once their son is back.