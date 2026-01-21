Egypt's El Sisi says Palestinian cause remains 'at the forefront' of Middle East priorities

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has said the Palestinian cause remains “at the forefront” of Middle East priorities − stressing that it is vital to commit to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire plan.

Mr El Sisi thanked US President Donald Trump for bringing parties together to end the fighting, but said the need for a Palestinian state had to be the end goal.

The Egyptian leader was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, hours ahead of Mr Trump's arrival, and a day ahead of the launch of the Gaza Board of Peace.

“The Palestinian issue is still at the forefront of the Middle East,” he said, adding his thanks to Mr Trump for bringing an end to the fighting.

He said the conference at the Egyptian Red Sea resort Sharm Al Sheikh in October paved the way for “a serious political path towards the settlement of the Palestinian issue”.

Mr El Sisi said there had to be a “necessity to build on the Sharm summit … and the ceasefire must endure”.

Despite a ceasefire struck in October, Israel has killed more than 500 people in strikes, and has gradually demolished any remaining homes as it withdraws. Israeli forces also continue to annex land in the West Bank.

Plans for phase two of the ceasefire agreement include disarming Hamas and rebuilding Gaza, following Israel's war.

Peace in Gaza and Palestine is critical to stability in the rest of the region, but also for economic stability, Mr El Sisi said.

“We have lost billions of dollars because of the impact of the war on the Suez Canal,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian leader said Lebanon and Syria have turned a corner following years of turmoil.

A year ago, Lebanon's parliament elected President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam was appointed, ending years of political impasse and raising hopes that the country could tackle its severe economic crises.

In December 2024, rebels groups ousted Syrian president Bashar Al Assad. President Ahmad Al Shara, a former rebel leader, is promising reform and seeking international rehabilitation, after more than 13 years of civil war.

But Mr El Sisi stressed that wars and divided states continue to proliferate across the Middle East.

He singled out armed militias and split states as among the most pressing issues.

“There are militias or factions that are rampant in some countries and have a negative impact. I don't want to name countries per se.

“But if you look at Lebanon, for example, Lebanon is on the right path – a new and right path – and I really hope Lebanon … will find stability for itself and the region.

“In Syria, there are developments and we're hopeful that the trend will continue.”

He said it was clear that any future Syrian government must represent the country's various religions and ethnic groups.

“For all of the components that make Syria, they should all be represented in the government, and there should be no exclusion … in the newly established state.”

Asked by WEF co-chairman Borge Brende about the ongoing turmoil in the region, Mr El Sisi said the backing of rival militias has to end.

“The aim for Egypt is to ensure that statehood comes back to Libya, Sudan, Somalia, to Syria, and that enabled states, governments, should be a stabilising force in all these countries.”

Egypt’s economy has faced persistent problems, including high debt, foreign-currency shortages, and inflation from past fiscal stress and currency depreciation.

Revenue from the Suez Canal and energy production have been volatile, and many Egyptians still struggle with cost-of-living pressures.

But reforms, International Monetary Fund support, and foreign financing have brought improvements, including inflation easing.

In a pitch to foreign investors, Mr El Sisi billed his country as a stable gateway to the wider Middle East.

“Egypt has given special priority to strengthen the private sector as an indispensable partner,” he said.

“The dividends of such efforts are a remarkable improvement in the economy … and a better credit rating by international rating agencies.

“I invite you to make hay and benefit from the opportunities.”