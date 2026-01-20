Iraq hopes to calm US-Iran tensions with Baghdad meeting, Iraqi PM says

Iraq is working to arrange a meeting between Iran and the US in Baghdad, aiming to ease rising tension, the Iraqi Prime Minister said on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the ambassadors of EU countries, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani said Baghdad is “in contact with ... Iran and the US administration in order to establish a dialogue platform in Baghdad", with no more details provided.

On Sunday, an Iraqi government official told The National that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who was visiting Tehran, had discussed "Iraqi diplomatic initiatives to prevent the region from sliding into a new conflict".

The official said Baghdad “seeks to bring viewpoints closer through hosting direct negotiations between the US and Iran”.

On his two-day visit to Tehran, Mr Hussein met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as well as Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and secretary general of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani.

No details have been divulged on these meetings but government statements from both sides hailed Iraq’s “vital role in the region”.

Public rallies ‌against economic hardship began in Iran on December 28 and swelled into widespread demonstrations calling for the end of clerical rule in Iran, before being largely quelled.

Iran has accused the US and Israel of fuelling instability, while Washington has condemned Iran's clampdown on protesters.

At least 4,029 people have been killed in the Iranian government's clamp down on protests, the US-based Hrana rights group estimates, while an additional 9,049 deaths remain under investigation.

A total of 26,015 people linked to the demonstrations have been arrested since December 28, Hrana said in its latest statement.

An internet shutdown imposed by authorities since January 8 has made it difficult to obtain and verify information from inside Iran, despite reports of brief and intermittent connectivity. Hossein Afshin, the Iranian President’s deputy for scientific affairs, said internet restrictions would be lifted “gradually” from the end of this week.