Yemen's prime minister resigns and is replaced by foreign minister

Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) has accepted ​the resignation of Prime Minister ​Salem bin Breik and ‌appointed Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen Zindani as ​the country's new prime minister, state news agency Saba reported on Thursday.

Mr bin Breik formally ‌submitted his resignation, which was approved by ‍the council, before ‍Mr Zindani was named to form the next ⁠cabinet, Saba said.

This is the latest in a slew of changes to Yemen's government structure by PLC leader Rashad Al Alimi, who is in Riyadh for talks with southern separatists on the future of the country.

On Thursday, Mr Al Alimi dismissed Faraj Al Bahsani from the PLC. Mr Al Bahsani is also a member of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which seeks secession for south Yemen. Fighters loyal to the STC moved into oil-rich territory in the south last month, seizing control of the Hadhramaut and Mahra provinces.

But rival government forces won back the territory with the help of a Saudi Arabia-led coalition. In the aftermath, STC commander Aidarous Al Zubaidi was accused of high treason and stripped of his seat on the PLC.

Mr Al Bahsani's removal makes him the second STC member to lose a position on the ruling council.

Last week, Mr Al Alimi dismissed Mohsen Al Daeri from his minister of defence post, having appointed him in 2022. Mr Al Alimi also dismissed minister of transport Abdulsalam Hadi, minister of planning Waed Badhib and governor of Aden Ahmed Lamlas, and referred them "for investigation".