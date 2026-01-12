Internet shutdown leaves Iranians dreading aftermath of protests

Iranians were waiting anxiously for news from their loved ones on Monday as the ruling regime declared it had restored calm after more than two weeks of nationwide unrest.

A prolonged internet shutdown left Iranians abroad cut off from their families and offered little clarity on whether authorities in Tehran had indeed quelled the violence.

"It’s a really bad feeling, I don’t know how to convey it," said Ali, an Iranian from Mashhad, who now lives in Istanbul. "It’s really painful," he told The National. He said Iranians living overseas were seeing footage of power cuts in their home cities, such as his own.

"Our city is one of the most significant in this issue and many people are pouring into the streets," he said. "They are killing and suppressing people in a really tragic way and then there is no internet or power," he said. "So I’m worried, I can’t communicate with people and I don’t have any news from them."

The threat of American military involvement is also hanging over the country. Iran said a "communication channel is open" with US President Donald Trump's foreign policy team. Ali Larijani, a senior security official, said Mr Trump "talks too much" and should not be taken seriously.

The protests triggered by economic malaise have spiralled into a broad revolt against the clerical regime that has ruled Iran since 1979. Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last shah ousted in the Islamic Revolution of 1979, has urged protesters to seize city centres. Activists say more than 500 people have been killed in the unrest. Official figures are nigh on impossible to come by.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday the situation was "under total control" after violence had peaked at the weekend. State TV broadcast footage of pro-regime rallies from various cities, which it said were organised to promote “national unity” after recent “terrorist acts”.

He said internet service would be resumed in co-ordination with security authorities. In the UAE, some messages have got through from Iranians confirming they are safe but others have been unable to reach relatives throughout the shutdown.

“It’s as if they are in jail and are being killed inside and there is nothing we can do,” said one Iranian resident in Dubai. “We are crying, worrying and seeing videos of young people killed.

"Young people are our energy. I’m very sad, nervous, crazy with worry because when they [the regime] close the country, more people are killed.”

Iranians have been shaken after seeing videos online purporting to show bodies at the country's largest cemetery in Tehran, with weeping relatives trying to identify family members.

In London, police stepped up their presence outside the Iranian embassy after Iran's flag was taken down by a demonstrator who also waved a monarchist banner. A few protesters gathered again outside the building on Monday morning.

One Iranian in London, Fereshteh, told The National she was at the protest on Saturday when the “ugly flag, which is not our flag” was taken down. “I was happy, very happy, in fact very excited. We don’t recognise the current government, who are terrorists."

The ambassadors of Britain, Italy, Germany and France in Tehran were summoned to the foreign ministry to see footage of the violence, Iranian media reported, and asked to withdraw support for the protests.

Iran considers any political or media support for the protests "an unacceptable intervention in the internal security of the country", Tasnim news agency said. The European ambassadors "strongly expressed our concerns" during the meeting with Foreign Minister Mr Araghchi, the French Foreign Ministry said.

Iranians also tried to stage a protest outside the country's consulate in Istanbul but Turkish authorities did not grant permission, said Ali, the Iranian living there. "It’s becoming really suffocating here. I don’t feel like I’m in my own country but at the same time it’s suffocating."

There are about 135,000 Iranians with legal residency permits in Turkey and many thousands more visit the country on tourist visas each year. Iranians are also among the foreign nationalities who buy most property in Turkey, alongside Russians, Ukrainians and Iraqis.

Iran has weathered past waves of protest by suppressing activists, at times triggering international sanctions. But the country is still recovering from last year's war with Israel, and its regional clout has taken a blow from losses suffered by allies in Lebanon and Syria.

Reports say Mr Trump has been briefed on options for military intervention if Iran intensifies its clamp down. He said Iranian leaders "want to negotiate" due to being "tired of being beat up by the United States".

On Sunday, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Iran would attack US bases in the Middle East in response to any strikes.

Gissou Nia, an Iranian-American human rights lawyer, said Iran's future "should not be the decision of the Trump administration" but instead "the decision of Iranians".

"What we're seeing is that Iran's people are brave. They've taken to the streets, and they're demanding a different future," she said. And so what the international community needs to do is make sure that their wishes are respected."