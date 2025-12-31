Iranian protests spread to universities as students take to the streets

Iranian students have staged street protests in Tehran after shopkeepers in the capital began demonstrations this week over economic hardship, with the country's chief prosecutor vowing that any attempt to sow instability would be met with a "decisive response."

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on Tuesday said Washington supported those taking to the streets. "The people of Iran want freedom. They have suffered at the hands of the Ayatollahs for too long," he said on X.

"We stand with Iranians in the streets of Tehran and across the country as they protest a radical regime that has brought them nothing but economic downturn and war," he added.

Iran's prosecutor Mohammad Movahedi Azad blamed international sanctions and media campaigns for the protests, Irna reported. He also warned against economic protests being turned into "a tool of insecurity".

"Any attempt to turn economic protests into a tool of insecurity, destruction of public property, or implementation of externally designed scenarios will inevitably be met with a legal, proportionate and decisive response," he warned.

The student protests on Tuesday spread to about 10 universities across the country, including seven in Tehran, said the Ilna news agency, which is associated with the country's labour movement.

Demonstrations also took place at the technology university in Isfahan, as well as institutions in Yazd and Zanjan, state news agency Irna reported.

Iranian traders and shopkeepers began protesting on Sunday after the value of the country’s rial plummeted to 1.42 million to the dollar on Sunday, before recovering slightly to 1.38 million to the dollar. Iran's economy has been hit hard by western sanctions and conflict.

Many parts of Iran struggle to save energy during the cold weather at this time of year. The government has closed banks, schools and businesses during the past month in a bid to save energy – moves that have sparked anger.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, who has less authority than Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Tuesday met with labour leaders and issued proposals to tackle the economic crisis, the Mehr news agency reported.

Mr Pezeshkian announced earlier in the day that Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni would hold talks with representatives of the protesters to hear their demands.

Protesters march in downtown Tehran (Fars News Agency via AP)

Iranian security services used widespread arrests and violence crackdowns to suppress ⁠previous protests. There were no reports of a police crackdown this time, although security was tight at demonstrations, witnesses said.

Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also called for "necessary measures focused on increasing people's purchasing power", but warned against foreign agents and government opponents attempting to exploit the protests, state TV reported.

On Monday, the government announced that central bank governor Mohammad Reza Farzin had been replaced with former economy minister Abdolnaser Hemmati.

According to the state statistics centre, Iran's annual inflation rate rose to 42.2 per cent this month, 1.8 per cent higher than last month. Food prices rose by 72 per cent and the cost of health and medical items were 50 per cent higher compared with December last year. Many critics believe the pace of the price rises is a sign of approaching hyperinflation.

Reports in official Iranian media that the government plans to increase taxes in the Iranian new year, which begins on March 21, have heightened concerns.

In 2022, anger over the death of a young Kurdish woman, Mahsa Zhina Amini, in the custody of Iran's morality police mushroomed into vast anti-government protests. Iran was widely accused of abuse in quelling the unrest, leading to further sanctions.

The European Union on Tuesday evening expressed concern over the widespread use of arbitrary detention in the country by authorities "to suppress critical voices within the country."

"We call on the Iranian authorities to release all individuals unjustly detained for exercising their fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and assembly," the statement added, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi who was arrested this month.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

GOODBYE%20JULIA %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohamed%20Kordofani%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiran%20Riak%2C%20Eiman%20Yousif%2C%20Nazar%20Goma%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Results 5.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m Winner Spirit Of Light, Clement Lecoeuvre (jockey), Erwan Charpy (trainer) 6.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner Bright Start, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor 6.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 2,000m Winner Twelfthofneverland, Nathan Crosse, Satish Seemar 7.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh85,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Imperial Empire, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 7.50pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m Winner Record Man, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (D) 1,600m Winner Celtic Prince, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly

If you go... Etihad flies daily from Abu Dhabi to Zurich, with fares starting from Dh2,807 return. Frequent high speed trains between Zurich and Vienna make stops at St. Anton.

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

Results 2.15pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Maqam, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 2.45pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 1,200m Winner: Mamia Al Reef, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami. 3.15pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 2,000m Winner: Jaahiz, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel. 3.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,000m Winner: Qanoon, Szczepan Mazur, Irfan Ellahi. 4.15pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Cup Handicap (TB) Dh200,000 1,700m. Winner: Philosopher, Tadhg O’Shea, Salem bin Ghadayer. 54.45pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 1,700m Winner: Jap Al Yassoob, Fernando Jara, Irfan Ellahi.

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

The biog Profession: Senior sports presenter and producer Marital status: Single Favourite book: Al Nabi by Jibran Khalil Jibran Favourite food: Italian and Lebanese food Favourite football player: Cristiano Ronaldo Languages: Arabic, French, English, Portuguese and some Spanish Website: www.liliane-tannoury.com

Squid Game season two Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun Rating: 4.5/5

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Bundesliga fixtures Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm) RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm) Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm) Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm), Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)