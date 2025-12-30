US 'deeply concerned' by SAF rhetoric and preconditions to truce in Sudan

The United States is "deeply concerned" by the rhetoric and stance taken by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) with regard to any truce in Sudan, a state department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The United States is deeply concerned by rhetoric from Sudanese Armed Forces leadership calling for military solutions to the crisis and pre-conditions for any truce," Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said on X.

Over the past week, SAF chief Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan has increased his insistence that the war, now deep into its third year, will only end when the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is defeated.

Speaking during an official visit to Turkey on Sunday, he dismissed the possibility of a political solution that does not include the disarmament of the RSF. “We are not talking about a military solution … we said the military solution does not necessarily have to end with fighting; it can end with surrender,” he told the Sudanese community in Turkey.

"As tens of millions of Sudanese suffer, Sudan's military leaders should be pursuing a path towards peace, not continued conflict," Mr Pigott said.

Attempts by the US, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt − known as the Quad − to broker a humanitarian truce have not succeeded so far.

Gen Al Burhan has rejected a three-month humanitarian truce and insists the war will continue until the RSF surrenders. He also criticised the US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, and described the work of the Quad as biased.

"Achieving a durable and stable peace requires negotiated arrangements that bring an immediate end to the violence," Mr Pigott added.

The US has repeatedly urged both warring sides to accept a proposal for an immediate, unconditional humanitarian truce.

Echoing US concerns, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said ecent statements by Gen Al Burhan reflect a “continued evasion of responsibility” for ending the war.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict between SAF and the RSF, and more than 12 million have been displaced.

“The recent statements by the Burhan team reflect a continued evasion of responsibility for ending the civil war,” stated Dr Gargash, particularly “at a time when Sudanese people and the international community are demanding a cessation of fighting”.

Gen Al Burhan's approach against the paramilitary group comes as half the population − about 25 million − are facing hunger, with pockets of famine surfacing in parts of the country.

Both sides have been accused of atrocities. Gen Al Burhan has been placed under sanction by the US and accused of allowing his troops to use chemical weapons and block aid to specific regions. The RSF has been accused of war crimes in Al Fasher and Zamzam Camp.

Dr Gargash also labelled accusations against the UAE with regard to Sudan as “baseless”, adding that “they are nothing more than misinformation that neither alters the reality of the crisis nor justifies obstructing the path to peace”.

Since the outbreak of conflict, the UAE has allocated $784 million in humanitarian aid and urgent relief in support of the Sudanese people.

