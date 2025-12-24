Israeli army accuses Hamas of ceasefire breach after blast in Gaza wounds soldier

The Israeli army on Wednesday accused Hamas of breaching the US-backed ceasefire after an explosive device detonated in southern Gaza, injuring an Israeli soldier.

It was the latest incident to threaten the tenuous truce that has held since October 10 as each side accuses the other of breaches.

The Israeli army said that “an explosive device was detonated against an IDF vehicle during operational activity aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area of Rafah”.

“As a result, a combat officer was lightly injured and was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified,” it said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of continuing “to violate the ceasefire and President [Donald] Trump’s 20-point plan”.

“Their ongoing and continuing public refusal to disarm is an ongoing flagrant violation and again today their violent intentions and violations were confirmed by their detonation of an IED that wounded an IDF officer,” Mr Netanyahu's office said.

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi said on X that the blast was caused by bombs left behind by the Israeli army that had not previously detonated. He added that Hamas has informed the mediators of this.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, all but one of the 251 hostages taken in the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, that caused the war have been released, alive or dead, in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

The second phase poses even bigger challenges: the posting of an international stabilisation force, a technocratic governing body for Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and further Israeli troop withdrawals from the territory.

The Israeli army has launched strikes in Gaza after previous alleged ceasefire breaches. On October 19, Israel said two soldiers were killed by Hamas fire and responded with strikes that killed more than 40 Palestinians, according to local health officials.

Hamas accuses the Israeli army of breaching the ceasefire by not allowing enough aid into the territory and continuing to strike civilians. Palestinian health officials say more 370 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce.

On Friday, Israeli troops fired over the ceasefire line in northern Gaza, killing at least five Palestinians, including a baby, according to a local hospital that received the casualties.

Hamas meets Turkey's foreign minister

On Wednesday, a Hamas delegation headed by Khalil Al Hayya met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara to discuss the ceasefire's second phase, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The delegation said Hamas had fulfilled the conditions of the ceasefire but Israel continued to carry out attacks on Gaza and its people, according to Anadolu Agency.

They said this approach aimed to prevent a transition to the second phase of the peace plan.

The delegation said 60 per cent of the lorries permitted to enter Gaza carry commercial goods, while the amount of humanitarian aid entering the enclave was still short of meeting urgent needs.

