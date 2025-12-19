UK places sanctions on Syrian military commanders over violence against civilians

Britain has acted against Syrian military commanders linked to violence against civilians, including rebel commanders who were close to the new authorities.

The Foreign Office introduced nine sanction designations on Friday. It said it was sanctioning people and armed groups linked to atrocities committed during Syria's civil war and more recent incidents, as the UK “continues to pursue those responsible for violence against the Syrian people”.

The decision to impose an asset freeze the Sultan Murad division targets a unit formerly headed by current Assistant Minister for Defence Fahim Issa. The listing also includes the Sultan Suleiman Shah Division, a group commanded by Mohammed Al Jasim, now a brigadier general and commander of the 62nd Division of the Syrian army. Sayf Boulad, commander of the Hamzat Division militia group, is also placed under sanctions.

The new sanctions cover six people and three organisations accused of involvement in serious abuses against civilians. Four of the people are linked to suspected atrocities at the height of the civil war and to violence this year in the coastal regions of Latakia and Tartous.

Two others are businessmen accused of financially supporting the former regime, led by Bashar Al Assad, which was responsible for widespread and systematic human rights abuses.

Syrian soldiers at a parade in Damascus marking the first anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime. EPA

While the UK has provided waivers for general trade with Syria, it has maintained powers to react to abuses both before and after the Assad regime fell in December, 2024.

Even as it announced the measures the UK reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Syrian government to "support the country’s economic recovery and transition to a more stable, free and prosperous future".

Despite including alleged post-regime crimes in the latest batch of sanctions, London has capitalised on the new Syrian direction to curtail settlement options for those who have fled the country.

Officials are believed to have written to Syrians who have rebuilt their lives in the country and applied to permanently settle, threatening to end their refugee status ⁠unless they can prove they still need protection.

The emails are being sent to Syrians who were granted refugee status at ‌least five years ago and have made applications to settle in line with immigration rules.

The Home Office did not say how many Syrians had received letters or respond to requests for comment.

The Syrian British Consortium, an advocacy body, said it knew of 750 Syrians with pending settlement ⁠applications, but the real number would be higher.

Britain allows people granted refugee status to apply for settlement after five years.

Militia activity

Those sanctioned are former senior regime military commanders Ghaith Dalla and Miqdad Fatiha, both of whom are described as leaders of militia groups, as well as Mohammad Al Jasim, commander of the Sultan Suleiman Shah militia, and Sayf Boulad, who leads the Hamza Division.

Businessmen Mudallal Khoury and Imad Khoury, who have Syrian and Russian links, have also been designated for allegedly helping to finance the Assad regime. Three militia organisations – the Sultan Murad Division, the Sultan Suleiman Shah Division and the Hamza Division – have also been made subject to asset freezes and accused of violence against civilians.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the sanctions underlined Britain’s determination to pursue accountability more than a year after Syria’s liberation from the Assad regime and the end of the civil war. “Accountability and justice for all Syrians is vital to ensure a successful and sustainable political settlement in Syria,” Ms Cooper said.

She added that the latest measures send “a clear message” to anyone seeking to undermine a peaceful and prosperous Syria, and reaffirmed that Britain would support the country’s government as it works towards an “inclusive political transition”.

The ruling means that they will be subject to asset freezes, travel bans, and, for the six people, disqualifies them from directorships, to cut them off from Britain’s financial system and limit their international movements.

This year, Britain lifted restrictions on several important sectors, including finance, trade and energy production, to encourage essential investment and economic rebuilding in Syria. The US has also lifted a number of sanctions with more easing expected next year.

The UK Foreign Office said the latest designations demonstrated that while the government is willing to ease restrictions to help ordinary Syrians, it will take action against people and groups responsible for violence against civilians.

