'They’ve forgotten us': The Syrians unable to return home inside their own country

For Qibal Abdulhadi, seeing people around her put years of displacement behind them and return to their homes is almost unbearable.

“Our neighbours returned to their villages and rebuilt their houses,” she told The National from the shack that has been her home for the past decade, in the Al Karamat camp in Idlib, Syria. “I saw pictures of them and I envy them, because they have the money to rebuild.”

Qibal fled her village of Al Lataminah in rural Hama province during the civil war when her home was destroyed during heavy bombing of the area by forces loyal to the former regime of Bashar Al Assad.

A year after the fall of the Assad family’s 50-year, iron-fisted rule over Syria, she is among the millions of Syrians still displaced within the country and unable to go home and rebuild because they lack the money to do so.

“I want to go back, but I don’t have a house to go back to,” she said. “Everyone here is in a terrible situation.”

A combination of aid cuts and the sheer stresses on the new government in Damascus mean that life is as hard as it has ever been for residents of Al Karamat, which is close to the Turkish border.

The camp's residents are some of the 760,000 people who remain internally displaced in this pocket of north-western Syria, a government migration management official told The National. Before the fall of the Assad regime, the area had been long held by rebels and hosted people seeking refuge from bombing, forced conscription and arrest elsewhere in the country.

Al Karamat's residents are also among the roughly six million who remain internally displaced across Syria as a whole, according to the International Organisation for Migration. This is one of the huge challenges still facing Syrian authorities.

While nearly two million people have returned to their homes since the Assad regime’s fall, enormous destruction, poverty and continuing instability are preventing many more from doing so.

Shanty town

The Al Karamat camp is a shanty town-like cluster of rough breeze block buildings, with electricity supplied only by solar panels. Sewage water runs into the empty homes of those who have left over the past year.

Of the 11,000 households here before the Assad regime fell, around half have returned to their original homes, mainly in rural Hama province, says camp manager Yassin Salloum Adahina.

Evidence of those who have left Al Karamat is all around, in the shells of their former homes, which stand as peculiar skeletons among the houses of those who remain. Some people dismantled their homes to use the components for rebuilding in their home villages, taking with them tarpaulin roofs, breeze blocks and sheet metal. Children in Al Karamat have taken over other homes with hammers and their hands as makeshift playgrounds.

But others, like Qibal, who is a mother of seven, simply cannot afford to leave. Working eight hours a day as a farm labourer earns her just 100 Turkish lira ($2.30) – the common currency in this part of Syria, which is under heavy influence from its northern neighbour. It is just enough to buy bread for her family.

“If I don’t work, I don’t feed my children. I don’t have any other choice,” she said.

Many who are still stuck in Al Karamat feel the new authorities 'don't see' them. The National

Mr Adahina, the camp manager, himself lives with his family in a shack and an adjacent tent. “Every day that passes, people here are dying a slow death,” he said. “Why? Lots of other people have returned, but they remain here.”

Among some, frustration is growing with the new authorities over what they feel is the marginalisation of Syrians who remain displaced in camps. “Where is the state? They don’t see us, they have forgotten us,” said camp resident Ahmed Youssef Eissa, 52, who is originally from rural Hama.

“We lived through 14 years of humiliation and shame in displacement camps, and now we are marginalised and forgotten, as if we didn’t go out in a revolution,” he said, waving his arms in frustration. “Why are we still living in camps? Even just when it comes to things like rubbish, no one is clearing the rubbish.”

He hopes that pledges from the government to provide more support to the displaced might be helped by a recent vote in the US House of Representatives to approve the repeal of the Caesar Act, which imposed harsh sanctions on Syria during Assad’s rule. “We want to see the promises after this,” he said.

Another camp resident said that her sons in the military had not received salaries and called on President Ahmad Al Shara to focus on Syrians still living in dire conditions in internal displacement camps. “Our situation is less than zero here,” she said, echoing a sentiment still felt by many across Syria.

Aid cuts

For those who have been forced to stay behind, recent humanitarian aid funding cuts have made life harder.

International organisations that used to provide food vouchers and rubbish collection for Al Karamat residents stopped their services in the last two years, Mr Adahina said. As some residents left, their empty homes have become putrid rubbish tips, filled with sewage and piles of rotting trash.

Children play alongside them in the dirt alleyways between the shacks, and Mr Adahina reports skin rashes among many of the camp’s younger residents, exacerbated by swarming insects. Those complaints have worsened over the past year as aid and refuse collection services have dried up and no one has provided an alternative, he said. Even basic foodstuffs are hard to come by.

Many Syrians still live in poverty even as the new authorities tout huge foreign investment since the fall of the Assad regime. EPA

Since the fall of the Assad regime – which coincided with, but was not the reason for, funding cuts – “no one here has received a single grain of rice from any organisation”, Mr Adahina said.

Humanitarian organisations around the world are calling for alternative financing as President Donald Trump’s cuts to US aid funding, and lower pledges from other donors, have forced them to halt many vital programmes. The cuts have also affected other countries including Sudan and Yemen. In Syria, an end to widespread conflict does not mean people are no longer in need, and the country's situation remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises, UN agencies say.

In October, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) appealed to the UN Security Council for more money to help Syria, with its plans just 19 per cent funded.

“We need concrete steps to mobilise resources, and to do so quickly,” Ramesh Rajasingham, the director of OCHA's humanitarian sector division, told the council.

Al Karamat’s residents want to improve their lives, and not by relying on foreign aid. They are open to ideas from the new government in Damascus to support small business projects through provision of basic equipment that they cannot afford, which would then allow them to become self-sufficient.

Camp resident Hatem Sayed Mansour, who is originally from Hawija in Hama province, said he thought recent such proposals by the Social Affairs and Labour Ministry were “an excellent idea”.

“These are the projects we hope for,” he said. “We can’t rely on the outside, we rely on ourselves.”

But so far, authorities have not delivered on promises to camp residents. Mr Adahina said he had called on the local governor in Idlib and others for more support for the camp, but saw that their limited means meant they had been unable to deliver anything so far.

“The [Idlib] governor and so on made promises, but they have nothing in their hands, they have nothing tangible on the ground,” he said.

The Syrian government migration management official told The National that authorities had received the displaced people's requests for the restoration of basic services, and “are working within available resources and in co-operation with humanitarian organisations”. But “insufficient funding hinders a rapid response to these needs”, the official added.

To allow them to go home, vital infrastructure such as schools and health centres must be repaired and reconstructed and clean drinking water and sanitation provided, the official added.

Qibal does not know how much longer she will be displaced. Life in the camp has tired and changed her, forcing her into long hours of work just to meet she and her family's most basic needs. Going home feels like a far-off possibility.

“We are living here while God grants us relief and we feel able to build one room – just one room – to live in back in our village,” she said. “That’s all we want.”

AL%20BOOM %3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3B%26nbsp%3BDirector%3AAssad%20Al%20Waslati%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%20style%3D%22text-align%3Ajustify%3B%22%3E%0DStarring%3A%20Omar%20Al%20Mulla%2C%20Badr%20Hakami%20and%20Rehab%20Al%20Attar%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20ADtv%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206-cylinder%203-litre%2C%20with%20petrol%20and%20diesel%20variants%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20286hp%20(petrol)%2C%20249hp%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%20(petrol)%2C%20550Nm%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EStarting%20at%20%2469%2C800%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Timothy Husband Nationality: New Zealand Education: Degree in zoology at The University of Sydney Favourite book: Lemurs of Madagascar by Russell A Mittermeier Favourite music: Billy Joel Weekends and holidays: Talking about animals or visiting his farm in Australia

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE ( 4 GMT) Friday

Sevilla v Levante (midnight) Saturday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (7.15pm)

Eibar v Valencia (9.30pm)

Atletico Madrid v Alaves (11.45pm) Sunday

Girona v Getafe (3pm)

Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7.15pm)

Las Palmas v Espanyol (9.30pm)

Barcelona v Deportivo la Coruna (11.45pm) Monday

Malaga v Real Betis (midnight)

Results 6pm: Dubai Trophy – Conditions (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,200m Winner: Silent Speech, William Buick (jockey), Charlie Appleby

(trainer) 6.35pm: Jumeirah Derby Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (T)

1,800m Winner: Island Falcon, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 7.10pm: UAE 2000 Guineas Trial – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Dirt)

1,400m Winner: Rawy, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer 7.45pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m Winner: Desert Fire, Hector Crouch, Saeed bin Suroor 8.20pm: Al Fahidi Fort – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,400m Winner: Naval Crown, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.55pm: Dubawi Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Al Tariq, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watsons 9.30pm: Aliyah – Rated Conditions (TB) $80,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Dubai Icon, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor

Fixtures Sunday, December 8, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – UAE v USA Monday, December 9, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – USA v Scotland Wednesday, December 11, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – UAE v Scotland Thursday, December 12, ICC Academy, Dubai – UAE v USA Saturday, December 14, ICC Academy, Dubai – USA v Scotland Sunday, December 15, ICC Academy, Dubai – UAE v Scotland Note: All matches start at 10am, admission is free

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

2024%20Dubai%20Marathon%20Results %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWomen%E2%80%99s%20race%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Tigist%20Ketema%20(ETH)%202hrs%2016min%207sec%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Ruti%20Aga%20(ETH)%202%3A18%3A09%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Dera%20Dida%20(ETH)%202%3A19%3A29%0D%3Cbr%3EMen's%20race%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Addisu%20Gobena%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A01%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lemi%20Dumicha%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A20%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20DejeneMegersa%20(ETH)%202%3A05%3A42%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

FA Cup fifth round draw Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading/Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town/Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United/Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City/Birmingham City

Northampton Town/Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton/Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Arsenal

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Spec%20sheet %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7%22%20Retina%20HD%2C%201334%20x%20750%2C%20625%20nits%2C%201400%3A1%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EChip%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%204-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%2C%20f%2F1.8%2C%205x%20digital%20zoom%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%2B%40%2024%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full%20HD%2B%40%2030%2F60fps%2C%20HD%2B%40%2030%20fps%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFront%20camera%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7MP%2C%20f%2F2.2%2C%20Smart%20HDR%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%3B%20HD%20video%2B%40%2030fps%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Up%20to%2015%20hours%20video%2C%2050%20hours%20audio%3B%2050%25%20fast%20charge%20in%2030%20minutes%20with%2020W%20charger%3B%20wireless%20charging%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Touch%20ID%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP67%2C%20dust%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%201m%20for%2030%20minutes%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1%2C849%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."