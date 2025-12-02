Israeli soldiers take up positions during a raid in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on December 1 . AFP
Israeli troops kill two Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Fighting in territory has spiked in recent weeks

The National

December 02, 2025

Israeli forces have shot and killed two Palestinians suspected of carrying out two attacks that injured three Israelis in the occupied West Bank.

It was the latest burst of violence in the territory, where fighting has spiked in recent weeks.

The Israeli military said troops shot and killed a suspect who stabbed two soldiers on Tuesday as they were confronting him near Ateret, an Israeli settlement in the central West Bank. It said the incident was under review.

Israel's ambulance service said it was providing medical care at the scene to two males, approximately 20 years old. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified one of those killed as a 17-year-old resident of Hebron.

In a statement late Monday, Hamas celebrated the ramming attack near Hebron, saying that it came “in the context of the legitimate response of our people” to Israel’s raids in the West Bank. The militant group didn’t claim the attack.

In the south of the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said it shot and killed a Palestinian who had earlier carried out a car-ramming attack that wounded a female soldier.

“Overnight (Tuesday), the terrorist was identified in the Hebron area by the security forces while inside the vehicle he used to carry out the attack,” the army said in a statement.

It added that the man attempted to flee as the forces tried to arrest him, “while endangering the forces, who responded with live fire and eliminated the terrorist”.

The army said the man attempted to flee as they tried to arrest him near the city of Hebron “while endangering the soldiers” and he was shot dead.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Last week, the army launched what it described as a “broad counter-terrorism” raid in the north of the territory, the latest expansion of its months-long assault on the region.

The Israeli army has stepped up its activities in the West Bank since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack triggered the war in Gaza.

Israel says the offensive is aimed at rooting out militants. But Palestinians say scores of stone throwers, protesters and uninvolved civilians have been killed.

In recent weeks, the West Bank has experienced a surge in settler violence against Palestinian civilians. Meanwhile, Palestinian assailants killed an Israeli man in a stabbing and car ramming attack last month.

