Netanyahu asks Israeli president to grant him pardon for corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing long-running corruption cases, has submitted a formal pardon request to President Isaac Herzog, the president's office said on Sunday.

“The Office of the President is aware that this is an extraordinary request which carries with it significant implications. After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the president will responsibly and sincerely consider the request,” Mr Herzog's office said.

US President Donald Trump wrote to Mr Herzog earlier this month asking him to pardon Mr Netanyahu, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the continuing court cases.

Mr Netanyahu is battling three separate criminal cases on charges of breach of trust, bribery and fraud. Presidential pardons in Israel tend to be used for defendants already found guilty of charges, whereas Mr Netanyahu's case continues.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday that ending his corruption trial immediately would advance the cause of national reconciliation.

The case has been one of the most divisive issues in Israel's recent politics and has loomed over bitter internal divisions that were widened by the Gaza war and the radical agenda of Mr Netanyahu's far-right coalition.

Opposition politicians widely called on Mr Herzog to reject the request. Democratic leader Yair Golan wrote on X: “Netanyahu, want a pardon? Admit guilt, express remorse, and resign − only then will unity be achieved in the nation.”

Right-wing opposition politician Avigdor Liberman said the prime minister sought the pardon to distract from current political troubles, such as the war, the slow return of hostages, a row over drafting ultra-Orthodox Israelis into the military, and high food prices. “Has it all just vanished? We must not let him control the public discourse,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu's political allies said a pardon would allow Israel to focus on security challenges. Defence Minister Israel Katz said the charges were “born of sin” and “unified leadership is needed that is focused on the strategic threat facing us”.

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich doubled down on long-standing criticism of the judiciary while defending the prime minister. “It is clear to any reasonable person that Netanyahu has been persecuted for years by a corrupt judicial system that fabricated political cases against him,” Mr Smotrich said. He added that “reforming” the judicial system was a priority of his party.

