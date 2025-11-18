One Israeli killed and three wounded in West Bank stabbing attack

At least one Israeli was killed in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israeli medics said.

A 30-year-old man was killed in the attack at Gush Etzion Junction, Israel's ambulance service Magen David Adom said in a statement.

Three people were also injured: a woman aged 40 in serious condition, a man aged 30, and a boy aged 15 in moderate condition, with penetrating injuries to their bodies, the service said. They were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the Hamas attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war in October 2023. At least 1,006 Palestinians, including militants, have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers since the war started, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

During the same period, 43 Israelis, including soldiers, have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank, according to official Israeli figures.