Rocket attack injures civilians in Damascus, Syrian Defence Ministry says

A number of civilians were injured in a rocket attack on a building in Damascus's Al Mazzeh neighbourhood on Friday night, Syria’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The ministry said two Katyusha rockets had been launched from the capital’s outskirts towards the residential district.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets, but the ministry said it was working with the Interior Ministry to investigate the attack and was “collecting the necessary evidence” to trace the rockets’ origin and determine their trajectory.

The statement did not specify the number of casualties.

Residents of Al Mazzeh reported a heavy security presence in the neighbourhood as ambulances rushed to the scene.

While Israel has struck Damascus and other parts of Syria numerous times since the transitional government of President Ahmad Al Shara took power after toppling the country’s long-time dictatorship, it does not use Katyusha rockets.

The Soviet-era munitions are primarily used in the region by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and by Palestinian factions, chiefly Hamas.