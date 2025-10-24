Syria says 'terrorist cell' linked to business tycoon Rami Makhlouf arrested

Syrian state media said security forces have arrested a “terrorist cell” in Latakia for allegedly planning assassinations of prominent people in the city, adding that initial investigations tied the group to Bashar Al Assad's cousin Rami Makhlouf.

Those arrested belonged to a cell “planning a series of killings targeting activists and prominent figures in the port city of Latakia”, Sana said on Thursday.

It claimed Mr Makhlouf, a business tycoon, was involved in financing the cell, along with foreign organisations seeking to “incite chaos within the country”. Investigations are continuing with plans to refer those involved to the Counter-Terrorism Department for legal action, the report added.

Sana did not elaborate on Mr Makhlouf's alleged involvement or identify the targets of the alleged assassination plot.

Latakia, the homeland of the Assad family who ruled Syria from the 1970s until late 2024, witnessed deadly sectarian killings earlier this year. Bashar Al Assad was ousted from power in December after a lightning offensive by rebel groups, but the predominantly Alawite area remains a security challenge for President Ahmad Al Shara.

Mr Makhlouf fell out of favour with his cousin in 2020 and has spoken out against him since. In March, following massacres in coastal Alawite areas, he criticised the remnants of the Assad regime for attacking security forces, triggering the deadly response.

Reports emerged that Mr Makhlouf was recruiting opponents to the current government to form an armed group, but these were not confirmed.

The new Syrian authorities have been cracking down on remnants of the Assad regime.

A former Syrian military official, accused of being responsible for the execution of detainees at the notorious Sednaya prison, was arrested on Wednesday.

Mr Al Shara has vowed to deliver justice for the atrocities committed by the Assad regime. During the civil war, all sides were accused of carrying out attacks on civilians.

