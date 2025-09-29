Iran executes man claimed to be 'one of most important' spies for Israel

Iran has executed a man it claimed was "one of the most important" spies for Israel, the latest in a rising number of executions after the 12-day war between the countries in June.

On Monday, the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news website reported: "One of the leading spies of the Zionist regime in Iran, Bahman Choubi Asl, was hanged this morning."

It said Mr Choubi Asl had worked closely with Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and had "privileged access to vital and sovereign databases" in Iran. Mizan did not say when he had been arrested.

Iran says Bahman Choubi Asl had received travel expenses for overseas trips, as well as training courses and bonuses, for working with Mossad. Photo: Mizan News Agency

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel, Iran has executed many people it accused of having links with Mossad and facilitating its operations in the country.

The conflict broke into direct war in June as the two countries traded aerial fire for 12 days, after Israel had launched strikes on Iranian military, government and nuclear sites.

Since then, Iranian authorities have vowed to conduct swift trials for people suspected of collaborating with Israel. Executions of alleged spies have increased significantly, with at least 10 carried out in recent months.

Mizan said Mr Choubi Asl had received travel expenses for foreign trips, as well as training courses and bonuses, for his work with Mossad. He allegedly held 63 face-to-face meetings with Mossad officers during nine trips abroad, as well as 95 remote meetings.

"The main goal of Mossad in attracting the defendant's co-operation was to obtain the database of governmental institutions and create a breach in Iranian data centres," Mizan said. "In addition, it also pursued other secondary goals, including investigating the route of importing electronic equipment."

Mr Choubi Asl's case had been referred to the Supreme Court, which rejected an appeal and ordered his death sentence be carried out, Mizan added.

Iran executed another alleged spy for Israel this month named Babak Shahbazi, claiming he sold information about Iranian data centres and security installations to Israeli handlers.

State media said Mr Shahbazi had worked alongside Esmaeil Fekri, another man accused of spying for Mossad and who was executed in June.

The UN has said Iran carried out executions at “an alarming rate” in 2024, with at least 975 people put to death.

Human rights groups have accused Iran of carrying out “sham trials” and issuing sentences without credible evidence as a cover for executing political dissidents.

