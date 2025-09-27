Israel blows up house of alleged Jerusalem attacker

The Israeli army has blown up the two-storey house of a Palestinian man suspected of carrying out a shooting attack that killed six people in Jerusalem this month.

The home of Muthanna Amro was destroyed in the town of Al Qubeiba, north-west of Jerusalem on Saturday, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

Wafa said Israeli soldiers stormed the area and blocked it off, closing main roads and surrounding Mr Amro's home, whose demolition order was issued last Monday.

Israeli forces also forcibly evicted people from several nearby buildings before detonating the structure. Footage from news agency AFP showed explosives ripping through the house, leaving two gaping holes and piles of debris inside.

The town's mayor Nafiz Hamouda said the Israeli military notified residents 10 days earlier of its intention to demolish the property.

The blast also caused significant damage to four or five neighbouring houses, Mr Hamouda said.

Israeli forces blew up the home of slain Palestinian Muthanna Amro. Photo: Wafa

"This is the nature of the occupation. It does not stop at harming one individual, but seeks to inflict damage on as many citizens as possible," he added.

Israel, which has occupied the West Bank since 1967, regularly destroys the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out attacks against Israelis, even after they have been killed.

The UN and other international rights groups have called this collective punishment that leaves families homeless. The Israeli government argues that these demolitions serve as a deterrent.

Mr Amro and another suspected assailant, Mohammed Taha, were shot dead by a security officer and armed civilian after they allegedly carried out a shooting at a bus stop in Jerusalem on September 8.

The attack was later claimed by Hamas.

Violence in the West Bank has soared since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023 following Hamas's attack on Israel. Since then, Israeli troops and settlers have killed at least 983 Palestinians in the West Bank, including many militants, according to health ministry figures.

Over the same period, at least 36 Israelis, including members of the security forces, have been killed in Palestinian attacks or during Israeli military operations, according to official figures.

