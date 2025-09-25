Iranian activist Somayeh Rashidi dies in custody

An Iranian activist has died in hospital while in custody, prompting claims that authorities were to blame.
Somayeh Rashidi, 42, was described by human rights groups as a political prisoner who was denied medical care while imprisoned for “writing slogans”.
Iranian authorities said she was linked to terrorist groups and attacks on mosques, and had a history of seizures.
Ms Rashidi was arrested in April and had previously been detained in 2022 and 2023 on charges linked to the banned Mojahedin e-Khalq (MEK) opposition group, Iranian judiciary news outlet Mizan said.
The judiciary accused her of sabotaging mosques and a base belonging to the pro-government Basij militia. It claimed she had a history of drug addiction and seizures.
A group called the Human Rights Activists News Agency said Ms Rashidi was moved from Tehran's Evin prison after it was bombed by Israel during a 12-day air war in June. It said her health deteriorated in August.
She died “after prison officials delayed her transfer to medical facilities and failed to provide adequate medical care”, the human rights group said. It quoted a source close to her family confirming that she had frequently suffered seizures.
Mizan's report said Ms Rashidi was taken to the prison infirmary “with symptoms of nausea and seizures”, where she received treatment and was later sent to hospital.
“Despite being placed under specialised treatment following her transfer and the continuous efforts of doctors and medical staff, unfortunately, she passed away this morning after several days of hospitalisation,” the report said.
The human rights group said the medical attention Ms Rashidi received was substandard and insufficient and accused Iranian authorities of “medical neglect”.
Critics of the regime have likened Ms Rashidi's death to that of Kurdish-Iranian protester Mahsa Amini.
Ms Amini died in 2022 in police custody after being arrested for allegedly breaching Iran's hijab law. Her death led to nationwide protests and challenges to Iran's strict dress code for women.
A fact-finding mission mandated by the UN said Ms Amini's death was unlawful and caused by violence at the hands of authorities.
