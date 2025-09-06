Iran executes man over attack on security forces during Mahsa Amini protests

Iran on Saturday executed a man convicted of a deadly attack on security personnel in 2022 during nationwide protests sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody, the country's judiciary announced.

Mehran Bahramian was found to have been among a group of people who opened fire on a vehicle carrying security personnel in the city of Semirom in the central province of Isfahan, killing officer Mohsen Rezaei and injuring others, the judiciary's Mizan Online news website said.

The incident happened on December 31, 2022, during a wave of protests that erupted in mid-September when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iraqi Kurd, died in custody after being detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.

The court charged Mr Bahramian with the capital offence of "moharebeh" – waging war against God – for shooting at the security vehicle and inciting people to attack government buildings and personnel, the Mizan report said, describing him as a "lethal thug".

Mr Bahramian’s death sentence, handed down by the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan, was upheld by the Supreme Court and the sentence was carried out in the early morning, it said.

Rights groups said his brother, Fazel, was also sentenced to death on the same charges. Their brother Morad Bahramian was killed by security forces during the protests.

Mr Bahramian’s execution brings to at least 10 the number of people hanged over the protests that followed Ms Amini’s death. Hundreds of people were killed during the protests, including some members of the security forces. Thousands more were arrested.

In June, the authorities hanged Abbas Kurkuri after convicting him of killing seven people during the protests.

Iran executes more people than any other country, except China, according to human rights groups including Amnesty International.