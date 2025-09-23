Western nations call for Gaza-West Bank medical corridor to reopen

Two dozen western nations have called for the reopening of a medical corridor to allow patients from Gaza to be treated in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, offering to provide financial aid, medical staff and equipment.

The joint appeal issued on Monday comes as the enclave's medical centres, already battered by nearly two years of war, are struggling to cope with mounting casualties as the Israeli military intensifies attacks on Gaza city.

“We strongly appeal to Israel to restore the medical corridor to the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, so medical evacuations from Gaza can be resumed and patients can get the treatment that they so urgently need on Palestinian territory,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“We furthermore urge Israel to lift restrictions on deliveries of medicine and medical equipment to Gaza,” they added.

The other signatories were from Europe, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Norway and Poland.

There was no immediate reaction from Israel, which has previously rejected the idea because of “security concerns”. Israel has allowed some Gazans to be evacuated to Arab and European countries for treatment, but their number is a fraction of the seriously ill or injured in the territory.

“The health system in Gaza is breathing its last … and all attempts to save what remains may fail under the weight of the systematic destruction of hospitals and health services,” the territory's Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said on Monday that two health centres were among 12 of its premises in Gaza city that suffered “either direct or indirect strikes” between September 11 and 16.

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned last week that hospitals, “already overwhelmed, are on the brink of collapse as escalating violence blocks access and prevents WHO from delivering life-saving supplies”.

Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid have left Gaza's hospitals facing shortages of medical supplies and the fuel needed to run their generators. Aid agencies said in late August that only a fraction of the aid needed, including medicine, had reached the territory since Israel lifted a blockade on aid in May.

More than 65,200 Palestinians have been killed and more than 166,000 wounded since the war began in October 2023, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

The Israeli military began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel and killed 1,200 people.

