Omar Abdul-Qader was head of ISIS external operations and security, according to Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service. Photo: X
Omar Abdul-Qader was head of ISIS external operations and security, according to Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service. Photo: X
Omar Abdul-Qader was head of ISIS external operations and security, according to Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service. Photo: X
Omar Abdul-Qader was head of ISIS external operations and security, according to Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service. Photo: X

News

MENA

Senior ISIS militant killed during US raid in Syria

Omar Abdul-Qader was said to be head of the extremist group's external operations

The National

September 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A senior ISIS member was killed during a raid by American forces in Syria on Friday, the US military’s Central Command said.

Iraq’s counterterrorism agency said it helped to locate the militant, who was identified as Omar Abdul-Qader, also known by his nom de guerre Abdul-Rahman Al Halabi. He was head of the extremist group’s external operations and security, it said.

Abdul-Qader was accused of overseeing attacks in a number of countries, including the bombing of Iran's embassy in Lebanon, and planning other operations in Europe and the US that were ultimately foiled through intelligence work, the Counter-Terrorism Service said.

“We will not yield in our pursuit of terrorists seeking to attack the United States, our forces, or allies and partners abroad. I commend the efforts of our skilled warfighters and all who supported them during the mission,” Centcom commander ADM Brad Cooper said in a statement announcing Abdul-Qader's death.

Adm Cooper met Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Damascus last week and has also visited Iraq as part of a regional tour after being appointed to head Centcom in August.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said Abdul-Qader was killed in Syria’s central province of Hama.

The Observatory’s chief, Rami Abdulrahman, said Abdel-Qader was a Syrian citizen who had been arrested in Lebanon and was later handed over to Damascus authorities when former president Bashar Al Assad was in power. He escaped after rebel forces toppled Mr Al Assad in December, and had been on the run since.

ISIS once controlled large parts of Syria and Iraq where the extremists declared a caliphate in 2014, and were known for carrying out brutal acts in both countries in addition to planning deadly attacks throughout the Middle East and the rest of the world.

The extremists were defeated in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria two years later, but their sleeper cells remain active.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More on G20 meeting
While you're here
World Mental Health Day
World Mental Health Day
War on waste
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League, semi-final result:

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate

Champions Legaue final: June 1, Madrid

The%20Mother%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Niki%20Caro%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jennifer%20Lopez%2C%20Joseph%20Fiennes%2C%20Gael%20Garcia%20Bernal%2C%20Omari%20Hardwick%20and%20Lucy%20Paez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Plastic tipping point
PROFILE

Name: Enhance Fitness 

Year started: 2018 

Based: UAE 

Employees: 200 

Amount raised: $3m 

Investors: Global Ventures and angel investors 

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

Director: Kushan Nandy

Starring: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bidita Bag, Jatin Goswami

Three stars

World Mental Health Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More coverage from the Future Forum
While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Zayed Sustainability Prize
War on waste
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
On Women's Day
Frida%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarla%20Gutierrez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Frida%20Kahlo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The five pillars of Islam
More from this package
COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Xpanceo

Started: 2018

Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality

Funding: $40 million

Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)

Tomorrow 2021
The specs

Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six

Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm

Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto

Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km

Price: From Dh796,600

On sale: now

While you're here
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from this package
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Formula Middle East Calendar (Formula Regional and Formula 4)
Round 1: January 17-19, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 2: January 22-23, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 3: February 7-9, Dubai Autodrome – Dubai
 
Round 4: February 14-16, Yas Marina Circuit – Abu Dhabi
 
Round 5: February 25-27, Jeddah Corniche Circuit – Saudi Arabia
More on animal trafficking
You might also like
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
RACE CARD

5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m
5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m
6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m
6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m
7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m
7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m
8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m
 
Amith's selections:
5pm: AF Sail
5.30pm: Dahawi
6pm: Taajer
6.30pm: Pharitz Oubai
7pm: Winked
7.30pm: Shahm
8pm: Raniah

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

 

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Towering concerns
Our commentary on Brexit
School uniforms report
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Gifts exchanged
  • King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword
  • Queen Camilla -  Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch
  • Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence
  • Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

First Person
Richard Flanagan
Chatto & Windus 

Transgender report
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Tomorrow 2021
On Women's Day
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Tomorrow 2021
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
UAE currency
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

While you're here
Our commentary on Brexit
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Sour%20Grapes
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EZakaria%20Tamer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESyracuse%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E176%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
HIJRA

Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen

Rating: 3/5

Quick%20facts
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EStorstockholms%20Lokaltrafik%20(SL)%20offers%20free%20guided%20tours%20of%20art%20in%20the%20metro%20and%20at%20the%20stations%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20tours%20are%20free%20of%20charge%3B%20all%20you%20need%20is%20a%20valid%20SL%20ticket%2C%20for%20which%20a%20single%20journey%20(valid%20for%2075%20minutes)%20costs%2039%20Swedish%20krone%20(%243.75)%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ETravel%20cards%20for%20unlimited%20journeys%20are%20priced%20at%20165%20Swedish%20krone%20for%2024%20hours%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAvoid%20rush%20hour%20%E2%80%93%20between%209.30%20am%20and%204.30%20pm%20%E2%80%93%20to%20explore%20the%20artwork%20at%20leisure%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
While you're here
Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel
%3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Updated: September 20, 2025, 8:37 AM`
SyriaISISUS