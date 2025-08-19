Human rights lawyer named new Syrian ambassador to the UN

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara on Tuesday appointed Ibrahim Olabi, a British-educated human rights lawyer, as the country’s new UN ambassador.

Mr Olabi, who has built a career at the intersection of law, advocacy and international diplomacy, takes up the post after serving as legal adviser to Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shaibani.

In that role, he worked on dismantling Syria’s chemical weapons stockpile, easing sanctions, and managing contacts with international justice and accountability bodies.

His appointment also reflects the generational shift that the interim Syrian leadership has sought to project since the toppling of Bashar Al Assad’s regime in December last year.

At 34, Mr Olabi represents a younger cohort of Syrians who rose to prominence through human rights activism and engagement with multilateral institutions.

Raised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and holding both British and German citizenship, Mr Olabi studied law at the University of Manchester, earning top honours at both undergraduate and graduate level. He then completed a master’s in public policy at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government.

He previously practiced law with Guernica 37, a London-based company specialising in war crimes and accountability cases, and has advised the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the International Bar Association. He also served on the board of the Syrian British Council.

Over the past decade, he has trained hundreds of Syrian activists on documenting forced displacement and torture, witnessed the aftermath of a chemical attack in Aleppo in 2017, and testified at international conferences from Geneva to Washington.

Mr Olabi will replace current ambassador Kusay Aldahak, a career diplomat who was appointed by Mr Al Assad.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 268hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 380Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: CVT auto Fuel consumption: 9.5L/100km On sale: now Price: from Dh195,000

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

THE BIO: Sabri Razouk, 74 Athlete and fitness trainer Married, father of six Favourite exercise: Bench press Must-eat weekly meal: Steak with beans, carrots, broccoli, crust and corn Power drink: A glass of yoghurt Role model: Any good man

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Match info Premier League Manchester United 2 (Martial 30', Lingard 69')

Arsenal 2 (Mustafi 26', Rojo 68' OG)

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tales of Yusuf Tadros Adel Esmat (translated by Mandy McClure) Hoopoe

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar