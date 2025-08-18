Iraq’s judiciary rules death of Basra psychiatrist as suicide amid public outcry

Iraq’s judiciary on Monday ruled that a female psychiatrist in the southern city of Basra died by suicide, closing a case that sparked public debate and speculation she was killed.
Dr Ban Ziyad Tariq, a prominent mental health advocate, was found dead at her family home on August 4, with deep cuts and bruises on parts of her body. The case drew national attention and sparked protests, while lawmakers, doctors and rights groups called for a transparent investigation as competing accounts and leaked details fuelled speculation about the circumstances of her death.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani ordered authorities to follow up on the investigation and expedite the announcement of the results to the public.
The Supreme Judicial Council said it received the decision from the Basra Court of Appeal that “established the incident was suicide" and ordered the case to be closed, the judiciary said in a statement on Monday.
In recent days, demonstrators in cities including Basra argued that the evidence points to possible murder and demanded an independent review. Protesters and activists online, however, have not provided any substantial evidence that supports theories of foul play.
There have been similar controversies in the past in Iraq, where the killing of women is sometimes recorded as suicide by families or the authorities. Local and international rights groups have documented cases of violence and suspected femicides described as suicides, while Iraq’s penal code contains provisions that can mitigate sentences for violence committed for “honourable motives".
The judiciary documented a voice note from Dr Tariq to a colleague in which she said she was thinking of suicide.
“She was a young psychiatrist from Basra, Iraq. Smart, hard-working, full of dreams,” one X user, Jasmine, wrote on the platform. “She loved her job, cared about her patients."