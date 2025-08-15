Kuwait says 23 people dead from alcohol poisoning

Kuwait says 23 people have been killed by contaminated alcohol in the past week, with dozens more in intensive care.
The Kuwaiti health ministry said 160 people had come down with methanol poisoning since Saturday. Most were Asians.
Most needed urgent treatment involving mechanical breathing and kidney dialysis. Methanol is an industrial substance not meant for human consumption, but sometimes finds its way into home-made or counterfeit drinks.
"The Ministry of Health warns and urges the public to avoid such behaviour to preserve lives," it said. It said there was a "continuous medical and security follow-up around the clock".
An earlier ministry report on Wednesday said 21 people had suffered blindness or visual impairment due to the poisoning.
India's embassy in Kuwait said on Wednesday that about 40 Indians had been taken to hospital in recent days, some of whom had died. It did not give the reason for their sickness.
The embassy said it was "following up with concerned hospitals" and the health ministry to ensure "proper treatment of Indian patients".
Nine people died in Jordan in a case of mass alcohol poisoning in June, in which 47 people needed treatment. The case was referred to a criminal court.
