Kuwait's health ministry said many patients needed treatment in intensive care. The National
Kuwait's health ministry said many patients needed treatment in intensive care. The National
Kuwait's health ministry said many patients needed treatment in intensive care. The National
Kuwait's health ministry said many patients needed treatment in intensive care. The National

News

MENA

Kuwait says 23 people dead from alcohol poisoning

Most victims were Asians, says health ministry

The National

August 15, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Kuwait says 23 people have been killed by contaminated alcohol in the past week, with dozens more in intensive care.

The Kuwaiti health ministry said 160 people had come down with methanol poisoning since Saturday. Most were Asians.

Most needed urgent treatment involving mechanical breathing and kidney dialysis. Methanol is an industrial substance not meant for human consumption, but sometimes finds its way into home-made or counterfeit drinks.

"The Ministry of Health warns and urges the public to avoid such behaviour to preserve lives," it said. It said there was a "continuous medical and security follow-up around the clock".

An earlier ministry report on Wednesday said 21 people had suffered blindness or visual impairment due to the poisoning.

India's embassy in Kuwait said on Wednesday that about 40 Indians had been taken to hospital in recent days, some of whom had died. It did not give the reason for their sickness.

The embassy said it was "following up with concerned hospitals" and the health ministry to ensure "proper treatment of Indian patients".

Nine people died in Jordan in a case of mass alcohol poisoning in June, in which 47 people needed treatment. The case was referred to a criminal court.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE%20SQUAD
%3Cp%3E%0DJemma%20Eley%2C%20Maria%20Michailidou%2C%20Molly%20Fuller%2C%20Chloe%20Andrews%20(of%20Dubai%20College)%2C%20Eliza%20Petricola%2C%20Holly%20Guerin%2C%20Yasmin%20Craig%2C%20Caitlin%20Gowdy%20(Dubai%20English%20Speaking%20College)%2C%20Claire%20Janssen%2C%20Cristiana%20Morall%20(Jumeirah%20English%20Speaking%20School)%2C%20Tessa%20Mies%20(Jebel%20Ali%20School)%2C%20Mila%20Morgan%20(Cranleigh%20Abu%20Dhabi).%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2/5

LAST-16 EUROPA LEAGUE FIXTURES

Wednesday (Kick-offs UAE)

FC Copenhagen (0) v Istanbul Basaksehir (1) 8.55pm

Shakhtar Donetsk (2) v Wolfsburg (1) 8.55pm

Inter Milan v Getafe (one leg only) 11pm

Manchester United (5) v LASK (0) 11pm 

Thursday

Bayer Leverkusen (3) v Rangers (1) 8.55pm

Sevilla v Roma  (one leg only)  8.55pm

FC Basel (3) v Eintracht Frankfurt (0) 11pm 

Wolves (1) Olympiakos (1) 11pm 

You might also like
'Munich:&nbsp;The&nbsp;Edge&nbsp;of&nbsp;War'

Director: Christian Schwochow

Starring: George MacKay, Jannis Niewohner, Jeremy Irons

Rating: 3/5

WORLD RECORD FEES FOR GOALKEEPERS

1) Kepa Arrizabalaga, Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (£72m)

2) Alisson, Roma to Liverpool (£67m)

3) Ederson, Benfica to Manchester City (£35m)

4) Gianluigi Buffon, Parma to Juventus (£33m)

5) Angelo Peruzzi, Inter Milan to Lazio (£15.7m

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Updated: August 15, 2025, 2:17 PM`
Kuwait

Most popular today

1

Where Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits when in London, from Harrods to Saddle Cafe

2

Barcelona salaries 2025/26: Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford on big money but Robert Lewandowski top

3

Arsenal salaries for 2025-26: Viktor Gyokeres among top earners as Gunners spend big in pursuit of silverware

4

Sphere Abu Dhabi on a roll towards construction

5

UAE pupils look to universities around the world after record A-Level success

6

Heartbroken Indian family say slim chance of infant surviving Abu Dhabi accident that killed his parents

7

Marwan Barghouti seen in video as Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens him in prison cell

8

Abu Dhabi extends daily road toll charging period by two hours

9

'No life for Lebanon if government confronts us', Hezbollah chief warns

10

Why it’s easier now for Dubai tenants to become homeowners