Jordan investigates nine deaths from methanol poisoning

Authorities in Jordan have concluded an investigation into a case of mass alcohol poisoning that left nine people dead and 47 undergoing treatment, with the case now referred to the Grand Criminal Court.

Dozens of people were taken to hospital in the Deir Alla district in the Jordan Valley on Friday after consuming alcohol contaminated with methanol, a highly toxic substance.

Those affected had reportedly been attending the same event, where they consumed the poisoned alcohol. Authorities confirmed on Tuesday that no new cases of methanol poisoning were reported in the past 24 hours.

Imad Abu Yaqeen, director of the Technical Affairs Department at the Ministry of Health, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday that the majority of those admitted to hospital underwent immediate dialysis to remove toxins from their bloodstream.

Most patients are in critical condition, with some requiring ventilator support in intensive care units, he said.

Industrial methanol is used as a solvent in paints and as a fuel additive, and is not intended for human consumption. If ingested, it is converted in the liver into toxic substances that can cause persistent nausea and vomiting, rapid breathing, blurred vision that can result in blindness, severe headaches, delirium and multiple organ failure.

Even a small amount of alcohol contaminated with methanol can be fatal without rapid medical intervention.

Authorities said that all products from the implicated factory have been pulled from the market in co-ordination with the Jordan Food and Drug Administration.

