Iran says military helicopter confronted US warship near territorial waters

Iranian troops on Wednesday warned a US destroyer to stay out of territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, state television reported, but the US has claimed the confrontation was “safe and professional”.
The exchange in the Gulf of Oman between the two rivals comes a month after the US carried out strikes against three key Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day war between Israel and the Islamic republic.
Iranian state media published videos of the incident, taken from a helicopter dispatched to confront the USS Fitzgerald guided missile destroyer. In the video, a destroyer is seen from what seems to be a helicopter window as the pilot calls on the vessel to “change course” and avoid approaching Iranian territorial waters.
The destroyer reportedly responded by threatening to target the helicopter if it did not leave, semi-official Tasnim news agency said, but “the Iranian pilot … reiterated the warning to stay away from Iranian waters”, forcing the US vessel to “give in” and alter its course.
Iranian media described the incident as a tense exchange.
But, a US defence official disputed the account. “This interaction had no impact to USS Fitzgerald's mission and any reports claiming otherwise are falsehoods and attempts by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to spread misinformation,” the official told Reuters.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, identified the aircraft as an Iranian SH-3 “Sea King” helicopter and said the interaction took place entirely in international waters.
Tension has been high since the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites which President Donald Trump hailed and claimed had “obliterated” Tehran's capabilities. But media reports quoting US intelligence reports have suggested the campaign was only partially successful, setting Iran's nuclear programme back only by a few months.
Washington and Tehran were engaged in indirect nuclear negotiations which were derailed by Israel's attack. Mr Trump has called on Iran to return to the table but Tehran has been hesitant to resume talks with the US. However, discussions are set to take place between Iran and European powers in Istanbul on Friday.