News

MENA

Iranian minister meets Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah during first Gulf visit since attack on Qatar

Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed hope the ceasefire with Israel would help enhance regional security

The National

July 08, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, marking his first visit to a Gulf country since the attack on Qatar.

Last month, Iran fired missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts US troops, in retaliation for American strikes on three nuclear sites inside Iran after days of open conflict between Iran and Israel.

The attack on Qatari territory drew widespread condemnation from Gulf and Arab states, straining Tehran’s ties with its neighbours. Since then, Iran has been working to repair the damage.

During the meeting on Tuesday evening, Mr Araghchi and Prince Mohammed reviewed relations “between the two brotherly countries and discussed the latest regional developments and efforts being made to address them", according to Saudi Arabia’s news agency SPA.

The Crown Prince expressed the kingdom’s hope that the "ceasefire agreement” with Israel would help create conditions conducive to enhancing security and stability in the region, while reaffirming Riyadh’s position in “supporting dialogue and diplomatic means as the way to resolve disputes”.

Mr Araghchi also met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

UAE currency
