Iraq arranges land transport for its stranded travellers, including Hajj pilgrims

The Iraqi government has begun arranging land transport for Hajj pilgrims and other Iraqi travellers who are struggling to return home after the sudden eruption of hostilities between Iran and Israel, a government statement said on Saturday.

At dawn on Friday, Israel launched a wave of bold strikes against dozens of targets inside Iran, killing senior Iranian military leaders and damaging military infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel. The exchange of strikes continued on Saturday with the two sides reporting civilian casualties and injuries.

The new escalation has prompted widespread airspace closures throughout the region since Friday, grounding flights and throwing travel plans into disarray.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani ordered the Ministry of Transport to “begin immediate work” to facilitate the return of citizens, in co-ordination with the relevant authorities in Jordan, Kuwait and Turkey, according to his office.

Among those affected are Iraqi pilgrims returning from Hajj. The High Commission of Hajj and Umrah said it “took urgent measures to secure buses to transport pilgrims to the Arar border crossing” with Saudi Arabia.

Buildings hit during a ballistic missile attack by Iran, in Rishon Lezion, Israel, on Saturday, June 14. Bloomberg

Pictures from inside airports in the region showed scenes of exhaustion, confusion and growing frustration as thousands of passengers found themselves stranded.

With no clear timeline for airspace reopening, many Iraqis have turned to public Facebook groups in search of guidance on how to reach Iraq’s neighbouring countries by land.

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq aviation authorities extended the airspace closure until afternoon. Lebanon reopened its airspace on Saturday at 10am local time and said it would shut it down again starting from 10:30pm until 6am local time on Sunday, according to state-run news agency.

Syrian Airlines announced the “gradual resumption” of flights, saying that initial operations will resume to Kuwait, Doha and Sharjah. The airline noted that all flight schedules remain subject to change depending on “developments in the current security situation.”

