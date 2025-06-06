Hamas ready for 'serious' Gaza ceasefire talks

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza
Hamas said it was ready to enter a new round of talks aimed at bringing about a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, where Palestinians continue to face relentless Israeli bombardment and dire aid shortages.
The group's lead negotiator, Khalil Al Hayya, made the remarks in a speech marking the start of Eid Al Adha, as Gazans observe another religious holiday amid war.
"We reaffirm that we are ready for a new, serious round of negotiations aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire agreement," he said, adding that the group was still in contact with mediators. Truce talks, mediated by Egypt, the US and Qatar, have failed to reach a breakthrough since the last brief ceasefire collapsed in March.
Israel and Hamas appeared close to an agreement late last month after the US proposed a deal. Hamas submitted its response to the truce plan presented by Washington's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, neither accepting nor rejecting the deal, but Mr Witkoff called the response “totally unacceptable”. He added that it “only takes us backwards” and called on Hamas to accept the US proposal.
Mr Al Hayya said the group had not rejected the US proposal, but that it submitted demands for a guarantee of a permanent ceasefire following any hostage release. He added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to blame for the impasse.
The US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Wednesday demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and full humanitarian access.
Amid attempts to reach a deal and repeated international calls to end the war, Israel has significantly increased its campaign in the enclave. On Thursday afternoon, the enclave's civil defence said at least 37 people were killed in strikes across Gaza.
The World Health Organisation warned the health system in the enclave was "collapsing" and called for the last remaining hospitals to be protected. The Nasser Medical Complex and Al Amal Hospital risk becoming "non-functional" because of restrictions on aid and access routes, the WHO said.
Israeli authorities have informed Gaza's Health Ministry that access routes to the two hospitals will be blocked, the WHO added.
After nearly 20 months of war sparked by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Gaza has faced one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with the population enduring Israeli bombardment, mass displacement and looming famine.
