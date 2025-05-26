Syrians celebrate the US announcement of the lifting of sanctions on the country in Tartus this month. Reuters
Syrians celebrate the US announcement of the lifting of sanctions on the country in Tartus this month. Reuters

News

MENA

Tartus port finds new lease of life as Syria reopens for business

Lifting of sanctions has sparked a buzz of activity, along with questions over future of nearby Russian naval base

Nada Maucourant Atallah
Nada Maucourant Atallah
Tartous

May 26, 2025