The entrance of Kawon, in the ancient city of Madaba, western Jordan, leads to a treasure trove of books, cassettes, maps and records. Hala Nasar / The National

Postcard from Madaba: Cosy bookshop Kawon is a universe of rare titles, cats and community

The quirky shop has become an attraction in its own right after opening 10 years ago in this historic Jordanian town

Hala Nasar
May 23, 2025