Iraq backs head of its Catholic church to succeed Pope Francis

<b>World leaders send condolences after </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/04/21/pope-francis-dies-reaction/"><b>Pope's death</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/">Iraqi</a> Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/iraqi-pm-al-sudani-to-run-in-landmark-elections-set-for-november/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/16/iraqi-pm-al-sudani-to-run-in-landmark-elections-set-for-november/">Mohammed Shia Al Sudani</a> offered his “unwavering support” on Tuesday for the head of the country's Chaldean Catholic Church to succeed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/04/21/pope-francis-obituary/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/obituaries/2025/04/21/pope-francis-obituary/">Pope Francis</a>. Cardinal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/12/iraq-cardinal-sako-chaldean-catholic-church/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/12/iraq-cardinal-sako-chaldean-catholic-church/">Louis Sako</a>, 76, would be the "sole nominee from the Middle East" to be elected to the papacy, Mr Al Sudani said. He described the cardinal as "widely respected both locally and internationally" and said he played a "vital role in advancing peace and fostering interfaith tolerance". The Vatican announced <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-has-died-vatican-says-in-video-statement/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/pope-francis-has-died-vatican-says-in-video-statement/">the death of Pope Francis</a>, who was 88 and had suffered several ailments during his 12-year papacy, on Monday. Pope Francis was the first Latin American leader of the world's Roman Catholics and the first pontiff from outside <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/europe/">Europe</a> for more than 1,000 years since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/syria/">Syrian</a>-born Gregory III. “We reaffirm our unwavering support for His Beatitude Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, the sole nominee from the Middle East to succeed the late Pope Francis (may his soul rest in peace) as the head of the Holy See in the Vatican,” Mr Al Sudani said. Christians in Iraq trace their roots back to the beginning of the faith. The country has 14 recognised Christian sects, but two decades of conflict left ancient communities that were once a vibrant and integral part of Iraq's landscape scattered and in ruins. Pope Francis made a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/21/iraq-says-it-will-never-forget-pope-franciss-landmark-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/21/iraq-says-it-will-never-forget-pope-franciss-landmark-visit/">landmark visit to Mosul</a> in 2021. “Iraq has long been one of the most significant homelands for followers of the Christian faith, who have lived in harmony and brotherhood with other religious communities throughout history,” the Prime Minister said. “Today, Iraq remains a land where all Christian denominations are represented – embodying a spirit of love and unity among believers of diverse religions." Born in 1948 in the northern Iraqi city of Zakho, Cardinal Sako grew up in an ethnic Assyrian family belonging to the Chaldean Catholic Church. The religious community has had a presence in the city since the fifth century AD. He was ordained a priest in 1974 and performed pastoral service at a cathedral in Mosul, northern Iraq, until 1979, the Vatican said. He later attended the Pontifical Oriental Institute in Rome and obtained a doctorate in Eastern patrology, a branch of theology. From 1997 to 2002 he held the office of rector of the Patriarchal Seminary in Baghdad. On returning to Mosul he guided the parish of Perpetual Help until his election as archbishop of Kirkuk in 2003. In 2018, Pope Francis made him a cardinal. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/03/12/head-of-catholic-church-in-iraq-calls-for-a-new-political-system/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/2024/03/12/head-of-catholic-church-in-iraq-calls-for-a-new-political-system/">He has been outspoken</a> in raising the grievances of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2021/08/16/iraqi-christians-see-little-prospect-of-returning-to-former-homes/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2021/08/16/iraqi-christians-see-little-prospect-of-returning-to-former-homes/">Christians</a> in Iraq, with an estimated one million having left in the past decade. It is difficult to know how many remain in the country but community leaders estimate there are fewer than 500,000. The death of a pope sets in motion a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/who-will-succeed-pope-francis-death-marks-start-of-centuries-old-ritual/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2025/04/21/who-will-succeed-pope-francis-death-marks-start-of-centuries-old-ritual/">centuries-old ritual</a> led by cardinals to elect a successor. The election is shrouded in secrecy, with cardinals forbidden from communicating with the outside world about what happened during the conclave within the frescoed walls of the Sistine Chapel. Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate released on Monday. It said the Pope had fallen into a coma before his death early on Monday. His funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26, at 10am local time at St Peter's Basilica, a Vatican statement said. The cardinals have also decided that a public viewing of Pope Francis's casket will begin on Wednesday in the basilica, after it is taken by procession from the Vatican hotel where he lived during his 12-year papacy.