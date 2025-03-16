A nightclub fire in North Macedonia that killed 51 people was reportedly started by pyrotechnics igniting flammable ceiling material during a concert. Reuters
A nightclub fire in North Macedonia that killed 51 people was reportedly started by pyrotechnics igniting flammable ceiling material during a concert. Reuters

News

MENA

North Macedonia nightclub fire kills 51 people and wounds more than 100

The fire broke out in the eastern town of Kocani and is believed to have been caused by the use of pyrotechnic devices

AFP

March 16, 2025