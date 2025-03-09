Heavy rain and floods cause disruptions in major Iraqi cities

Heavy rain and thunderstorms have hit several areas across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a> since Thursday and are expected to continue until Sunday, causing disruptions in several major cities. The Meteorological Authority said on Sunday that the weather will be partly cloudy, with light to moderate rain in scattered areas, especially in the eastern parts of the central region, along with occasional thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain similar in the central and southern regions and rise slightly in the northern region, it added. Visibility will range from 6-8km and in rainy conditions from 3-5km, it said. The day off announced late on Saturday was only for schools in Baghdad and several provinces in central and southern parts of the country, while government offices will operate normally. Videos flooded social media showed severe flooding mainly in low-lying neighbourhoods where roads were severely flooded and vehicles abandoned. Residents were seen wading through water, attempting to rescue belongings. No casualties were reported. Since Thursday, municipality workers struggled to clear blocked drains and remove water from the streets. Some traffic policemen were seen towing cars caught in the flood and rescuing those trapped inside. The General Traffic Directorate emphasised on Sunday the importance of strictly adhering to safe driving rules to prevent accidents amid rainy weather. It advised drivers to drive cautiously and attentively, maintain a safe distance between vehicles, to avoid speeding and ensure to ensure that safety and security measures in the vehicle are met. Over the past years, Iraq has seen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/23/iraqi-government-cuts-working-hours-as-heatwave-takes-its-toll/" target="_blank">sever weather</a>, including record summer temperatures that exceeded 50°C in many areas, as well as insufficient rainfall and frequent sand and dust storms. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2022/10/24/iraqs-farmers-watch-drought-kill-90-per-cent-of-wheat-crops/" target="_blank">Desertification</a> affects 39 per cent of the country and 54 per cent of its agricultural land has been degraded, mainly due to soil salinity caused by low river levels, lack of rain and rising sea levels. Reduced water flow from its two main rivers, the Euphrates and Tigris, and record heatwaves have intensified droughts. Since late 2022, when Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani took over, reforms have been introduced with the government spending billions of dollars to improve infrastructure and public services after decades of war and mismanagement. However, progress has been slow and systems like drainage and sewage networks are unable to handle intense rain.