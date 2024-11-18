The Iranian flag flies at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Tehran has always insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Reuters
The Iranian flag flies at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Tehran has always insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes. Reuters

News

MENA

Iranian MP joins calls for Tehran to change position on developing nuclear weapons

Several officials have suggested Iran could break from long-standing atomic doctrine after attacks by Israel

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

November 18, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today