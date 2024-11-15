Trail guide Mohammad Zayadeen, left, and his cousin Mohammad Al Humran stand among the ruins of the famed Nabataean city of Petra, one of the southern stages of the Jordan Trail.

News

MENA

Postcard from Amman: Jordan Trail offers tourists a scenic walk through history

Hiking path from the northern border to the Gulf of Aqaba takes in some of the kingdom's lesser-known gems

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

November 15, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today