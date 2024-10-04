Cinili Hammam in Istanbul's Uskudar district has been serving bathers since 1640. Halil Taskin / The National
Cinili Hammam in Istanbul's Uskudar district has been serving bathers since 1640. Halil Taskin / The National

News

MENA

Postcard from Istanbul: Local hammams find favour as tourists soak up gentrified bathhouses

Prices at many of the city's famous bathhouses are out of reach for most residents but a few remain open to all

Lizzie Porter
Istabul

October 04, 2024