Future of our people imperilled by Israeli escalation, Lebanese Foreign Minister tells UNGA

Latest updates: Follow our full coverage on the UN General Assembly

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib on Thursday told the UN General Assembly that the "very existence" of his country was under threat from Israeli attacks, adding the “future of our people and our prosperity are imperilled”.

Mr Bou Habib said Lebanon was "increasingly committed" and seeking refuge in international law.

He repeated Lebanon's rejection of war, and welcomed the declaration delivered by the US and France, which said they and other allied countries were working towards a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Reports emerged that Israel was close to signing on to a temporary pause in fighting with Hezbollah, and the US said it had co-ordinated on the agreement with Israel. But after the declaration was announced, Israeli leaders publicly rejected the deal.

Mr Bou Habib also called for Security Council Resolution 1701 to be respected.

The resolution was adopted after the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war and expanded the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force, empowering it to assist the Lebanese army in maintaining weapon-free zones in the southern part of the country, other than those of the Lebanese state.

“This resolution is not merely a document, not merely a framework for international action,” Mr Bou Habib said. “No, this is a commitment on the part of the international community to safeguard regional peace and security.”

He also condemned Israel for a recent series of attacks on Hezbollah members that involved the detonation of explosive devices in pagers and walkie-talkies. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attacks but is widely believed to be behind them.

“In recent days, we have borne witness to a detestable, repugnant example of the transformation of telecommunications devices, civilian devices were transformed into ticking time bombs that were deliberately and simultaneously blown up, thereby claiming the lives of dozens, including children, including women, resulting in thousands of people being wounded, hundreds of whom are in critical condition,” he said.

Mr Bou Habib said “time is of the essence” to end the conflict, and that there is an urgent need to “embrace a political process to end this crisis”.

“Has Israel not had enough of the endless war since 1948? When will it be time for Israel to give a real opportunity for peace?”

