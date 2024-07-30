Turkish and Armenian envoys to meet at border for talks on normalisation

Armenia and Turkey on Tuesday resumed a push to normalise relations two years after the last meeting between their envoys.
Armenia's representative Ruben Rubinyan and Turkey's special envoy for negotiations Serdar Kilic are scheduled to hold talks on the Armenian side of the land border before the delegations cross to Turkey for further negotiations. Authorities did not reveal the exact location.
Both sides expect some confidence-building measures to be agreed on but no breakthrough in a full opening of the land crossing or restoration of diplomatic ties, officials said.
It will be the fifth round of discussions since Armenia and Turkey began talks at the beginning of 2022 to end more than three decades of diplomatic estrangement. The process has been complicated by the conflict between Armenia and Turkish ally Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
At the last meeting in Vienna in July 2022, the two sides agreed to open their border for crossing by third-country citizens, although the step was never introduced. Passenger flights on multiple airlines have operated between Istanbul and Yerevan since February 2022, a development that also resulted from the normalisation talks.
Both sides are keen in principle to normalise ties. Turkish officials say their foreign policy aims to minimise issues with neighbouring countries and Turkish firms would probably benefit from direct trade across the land border. Despite domestic opposition, Armenian officials are also seeking better ties with their neighbours.
“Armenia remains committed and makes practical efforts towards normalisation of relations with the neighbours. We are ready to completely normalise relations with Turkey, establish diplomatic relations and open the Armenia-Turkey border,” Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this month.
“We are committed to turning this vision into reality and implementing the agreed steps. We have a healthy dialogue with Turkey.”
Armenia and Turkey broke off diplomatic ties in 1993 over the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The area is internationally recognised as Azerbaijani territory that was occupied by Armenia in the early 1990s. Azerbaijan's forces took control of the enclave last September, forcing its ethnically Armenian population to flee.
Turkey is one of Azerbaijan's closest allies and has provided the nation with military support, including drones.
Turkey once had a significant Armenian minority, but most of the population was driven out or killed in the early 20th century as the former Ottoman Empire collapsed, leading to significant numbers of Armenians resettling in Syria and Lebanon. Armenia has pushed for greater global recognition of what it considers a genocide.
