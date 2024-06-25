Half a million Gazans face ‘catastrophic food insecurity’, UN-backed report finds

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

About half a million people in Gaza face "catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity" as aid deliveries dwindle, a UN-backed report said.

The latest findings from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, conducted from May 27 to June 4, said about 495,000 people – 22 per cent of the enclave's population – are experiencing the highest level of starvation, known as IPC Phase 5.

The report said 21.5 million people, or 96 per cent of the population of Gaza, will face high levels of acute food insecurity through to September.

The UN-backed agency projected previously that famine would occur in northern Gaza by the end of May, but it said an increase in food and aid deliveries in March and April "temporarily alleviated conditions in the northern governorates".

"In this context, the available evidence does not indicate that famine is currently occurring," said the IPC report, released on Tuesday.

But the Israeli offensive in Rafah, southern Gaza, has contributed to worsening conditions in the besieged enclave in recent weeks, said the IPC, which was established in 2004 during the famine in Somalia.

"The humanitarian space in the Gaza Strip continues to shrink and the ability to safely deliver assistance to populations is dwindling. The recent trajectory is negative and highly unstable," the report added.

In May, the Rafah crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt was closed, reducing humanitarian access to the nearly two million people sheltering in the south of the enclave.

The displacement of people to areas of Gaza with less water and limited health services "increases the risk of disease outbreaks, which would have catastrophic effects on the nutritional and health status of large segments of the population", the report said.

The Gaza war began after the Hamas-led attack on October 7 that killed about 1,200 people in Israel. The retaliatory bombardment has killed more than 37,600 Palestinians, health authorities in Gaza said.

The conflict has destroyed most of the enclave's capacity to produce its own food and the UN's World Food Programme said the latest IPC report "paints a stark picture of ongoing hunger".

Humanitarian organisations are struggling to help those in need in southern Gaza, the WFP said. "Hostilities in Rafah in May displaced more than a million people and severely limited humanitarian access," the agency added in a statement.

"Meanwhile, the security vacuum has fostered lawlessness and disorder, which severely hamper humanitarian operations."

It said it feared southern Gaza could soon be gripped by the same levels of hunger recorded in the north.

"The improvement shows the difference that greater access can make. Increased food deliveries to the north and nutrition services have helped to reduce the very worst levels of hunger, leaving a still desperate situation," the WFP said.