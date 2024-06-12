Israel rejects conditions-laden Hamas reply to Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Hamas’s response to US proposals to pause the Gaza war is laden with strict conditions, including a date for the start of a permanent ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal from the entire enclave, including the border crossing with Egypt, sources told The National on Wednesday.

Israel said the response, handed on Tuesday night to Egyptian and Qatari mediators, amounted to a rejection.

A Hamas official said the Palestinian group simply repeated long-standing demands the proposals have not met.

The sources, who have seen the Hamas response, said it would be jointly reviewed by the group’s negotiators and the Qatari and Egyptian mediators before it is presented to US President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The review will not touch on the core substance of the response. It will only clarify the language,” said one of the sources. “As is, the response is full of conditions, questions and requests for clarifications.”

The US three-phase proposals, announced by Mr Biden last month, envisage a six-week truce, a prisoner and hostage swap between Hamas and Israel and a guarantee that negotiations on a permanent ceasefire will start as soon as the temporary truce ends.

Hamas has long insisted it wants Israel to make a firm commitment that a permanent ceasefire would be in place after the initial six-week truce.

Hamas, according to the sources, also wants a full Israeli withdrawal, including from the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

“Hamas wants the Rafah crossing to be Palestinian-Egyptian. No one else's,” said another source.

A Palestinian woman washes a child inside a plastic basin at a camp for displaced people in Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip. AFP

Israel captured the Palestinian end of the border crossing on May 7, arguing that it wanted to stop the smuggling of money and weapons to Hamas through underground tunnels.

Egypt has angrily rejected the allegations and, in response, has since closed its side of the crossing as part of a host of punitive actions.

The source said Hamas’s response also included demands for guarantees for the reconstruction of Gaza. It also wants Israel stripped of its right of veto over high profile Palestinians serving long jail terms or life in Israeli prisons that the group wants to see freed in exchange for the estimated 120 hostages, and bodies of hostages, it holds.

“We reiterated our previous stance. I believe there are no big gaps. The ball is now in the Israeli courtyard,” a senior Hamas official told Reuters.

While the US has said Israel accepted its proposal, Israel has not publicly acknowledged the acceptance.

Israel, which has continued assaults in central and southern Gaza, has repeatedly said it would not commit to an end of its campaign before Hamas is eliminated.

An Israeli official said on Tuesday the country had received Hamas's answer and that it has “changed all of the main and most meaningful parameters”.

A Palestinian woman watches as smoke billows following an Israeli strike south of Gaza city. AFP

The UN Security Council on Monday backed a US resolution supporting the proposal outlined by Mr Biden on May 31.

The war in Gaza was triggered by a surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel that killed 1,200 and saw the group’s fighters take about 240 others hostage.

The attack drew a devastating Israeli response that has so far killed more than 37,100 Palestinians, injured 84,832 and displaced most of the enclaves’s 2.3 million residents.