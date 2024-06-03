At least 12 Palestinians killed and dozens injured in dawn strikes on southern Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

At least 12 people were killed and dozens were injured when Israel carried out dawn air strikes on Khan Younis and Rafah, in southern Gaza, hours after 10 people were killed in strikes on refugee camps in the centre of the enclave.

Ten people were killed, including three children, in Israeli strikes on two homes in Al Rumaydah district of Khan Younis, the Wafa news agency reported. Two people were killed in a strike on a home in Khan Younis, it added.

Bombing was also reported near the European Hospital in the city.

In Rafah, deadly air strikes hit the northern and western parts of the city, Wafa reported. No clear death toll has yet been announced.

At least 1.7 million people are estimated to have fled Rafah, on the border with Egypt, since Israel launched an offensive in the city last month, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said.

The Monday attacks came hours after 10 people were killed in overnight strikes on the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza.

More than 36,400 people have been killed and more than 82,600 have been injured across Gaza since the war began in October, the enclave's health authorities said. The conflict began when Hamas led an attack on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people, with 240 taken hostage.

The actual death toll in Gaza is believed to be higher, with thousands still missing. The majority of those killed are women and children, health authorities added.

The US, Qatar, and Egypt have urged Israel and Hamas to agree to a ceasefire proposal outlined by President Joe Biden on Friday. The three-phase Israeli proposal would involve an initial six-week ceasefire, an Israeli withdrawal from "populated" areas of Gaza and the release of Israeli hostages in the enclave in exchange for Palestinian detainees held in Israel.

It would be followed by the release of more hostages and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The third phase of the deal is to involve the reconstruction of the enclave and the release of the remains of other hostages.