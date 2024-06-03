Live Blog
epa11385982 Smoke rises following an airstrike on Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 02 June 2024. More than 36,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Israel-Gaza war live: Twelve killed and dozens wounded in strikes on Khan Younis and Rafah

Casualties were reported in air strikes on northern and western parts of Rafah

  • Israel says it's assessing alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza
  • Two killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon
  • Gaza malnutrition 'at worst levels', says Save the Children
  • Netanyahu 'disappointed' Biden won't support sanctions on ICC
  • Far-right Israeli ministers threaten to quit if Biden plan goes ahead
  • Gaza death toll reaches 36,439 killed and 82,627 wounded
Updated: June 03, 2024, 4:19 AM