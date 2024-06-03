Israel-Gaza war live: Twelve killed and dozens wounded in strikes on Khan Younis and Rafah

<p>At least 12 people have been killed and dozens wounded in dawn air strikes on Khan Younis and Rafah.</p><p>Ten people were killed, including three children, in Israeli strikes on two homes in Al Rumaydah district in Khan Younis, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.</p><p>Two others were killed in another strike on the Abu Khater family home in Khan Younis, it added.</p><p>Bombing was also reported in the vicinity of the European Hospital in the city.</p><p>In Rafah, casualties were reported following air strikes on the northern and western parts of the city.</p><p>The attacks came hours after 10 people were killed in overnight strikes on the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza.</p>