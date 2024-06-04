Israel-Gaza war live: US seeks UN backing for proposed ceasefire deal

<p>The US said on Monday that it wants the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution backing the proposal outlined by President Joe Biden to end fighting between Israel and Hamas in the&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;Strip.</p><p>It circulated a one-page draft text, seen by Reuters, to the 15-member council.</p><p>A resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, France, Britain, China or Russia to pass.</p><p>The draft calls on Hamas to accept the deal and "fully and implement its terms without delay and without condition".</p><p>It also "stresses the importance of the parties adhering to the terms of the deal once agreed, with the aim of bringing about a permanent cessation of hostilities".</p><p>The US proposal comes a week after Algeria proposed a draft Security Council resolution demanding a&nbsp;Gaza&nbsp;ceasefire, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and essentially ordering Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive" in Rafah.</p><p>-<em>Reuters</em></p>